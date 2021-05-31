Monday Morning Thoughts: When We Think of Victims, We Are Not Picturing Who the Bulk of Crime Victims Actually Are

by David M. Greenwald

When Carlos Vega got trounced in his effort to unseat Larry Krasner as DA in Philadelphia, he tweeted out, “It looks like tonight we did not get the result we wanted… THANK YOU to our supporters, and most especially the victims of crime who bravely stood up when the establishment, the celebrities and the media decided they wouldn’t listen.”

He added, “This was not easy for the victims especially.”

Yesterday, the Orange County DA tweeted out one of his major planks of his reelection campaign, vowing to “serve victims.”

But the narrative of traditional law and order candidates serving victims often loses sight of who those victims are. In a system that is increasingly questioning whether traditionally throwing people in prison with harsh penalties actually serves the needs of most victims, there is also a serious question of whether those who use victims in their messaging truly understand who their victims are and what they need.

Victoria Law in her recent book, Prisons Make Us Safer: And 20 Other Myths About Mass Incarceration, noted the fine line between victim and perpetrator.

“Young Black men are more likely to be robbed or victimized by violence, including homicide, than other demographics,” she writes.

However, “They’re also the least likely to be considered victims by police, prosecutors and others in the judicial system.”

A misunderstanding of who victims are and what they desire is a huge problem in the system. While the media clearly was complicit in Philadelphia as well as in places like San Francisco and Los Angeles in pushing back against the reform narrative, the actual voter returns show the communities most victimized by crime actually were those most strongly backing reformers like Larry Krasner.

How can that be? A big part of it, as Rachel Barkow tells us, is the misconception of who is a crime victim and what they want.

NYU Law Professor Rachel Barkow, on a recent Everyday Injustice Podcast, pointed out, “I think when we talk about crime victims, there’s the reality and then there’s how certain politicians try to use the term victims.”

Data on crime victimization is disproportionately showing people of color who are crime victims. A good portion of the crime victims are also perpetrators of crime as well.

“They are living in neighborhoods where there is a lot of unrest and poor infrastructure in those neighborhoods,” Barkow explained. “They may be a perpetrator one day and a victim the next. They are part of the same communities.”

It is these people who understand that the issues facing the community are difficult and complicated, and not necessarily solved by being tough on crime.

“They see it first hand,” she said.

But that’s not what was portrayed, for instance, during the Larry Krasner campaign for reelection in Philadelphia.

For instance, a May 8 article in the Philadelphia Inquirer noted, “Crime victims are some of the most visible figures fighting against Philly DA Larry Krasner’s reelection.

“Asian American store owners outraged by a plea deal for a man who shot a West Philadelphia deli owner in broad daylight with an AK-47. The widow and a sister of slain Philadelphia police officers. Family members of people fatally beaten, stabbed, and shot,” Julie Shaw wrote.

Her article played right into the opposition’s narrative that crime victims were opposing Larry Krasner: “In past elections, they might have been the voices an incumbent district attorney enlisted to remind voters of the need to be tough on crime. But Larry Krasner’s victory four years ago upended traditional views of the prosecutor’s office and its mission.”

She added, “They are prominently featured in anti-Krasner TV ads funded by an outside group that is the biggest spender in the race, and in campaign mailers for Krasner’s opponent, Carlos Vega. They are campaigning for and with Vega, a former longtime assistant district attorney. They are saying Krasner and his office mistreat victims and their families in a zeal to reform the criminal justice system and end mass incarceration.”

But Barkow noted that the white female victim that is depicted disproportionately in the media “is such a tiny proportion of the people who are crime victims.”

She said when Carlos Vega, Krasner’s opponent, uses that term, “he’s not really thinking about where most crime victims are and when they live.”

She explained that this is largely being used as a term that is a stand in for things like race, but also to appeal to a class of voters who have never been victims of crime, “but they’re fearful they will be a victim.”

But she said that “if you look at who is voting for these reformers, they are the most well educated segment of the electorate that we have,” and by that she means those people who live in the communities most impacted by crime. She is not referring to formal education but rather lived experience.

That was borne out in the Krasner election. He won 65 percent district wide, but in the high crime areas, the places with the most crime and the most victims, he dominated. And the media never really connected the two.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

