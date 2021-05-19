Breaking News
Next Vanguard Webinar: Local Environmental Leaders Discuss Climate Change, SocioEconomic Disparities in Tree Cover and Sustainability

On May 23 at 1 pm, join the Vanguard City Desk and local environmental leaders to discuss pressing issues in Davis, including climate change, socioeconomic disparities in tree cover, and sustainability.

Guest:

Larry Guenther: the Chair of the Davis Tree Commission and a board member of Tree Davis as well as the president of the Old East Davis Neighborhood Association

* Please note, there will be several additional panelists announced as they confirm

Sign up here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GmAuZEXYRKCmFHq-VcSAQw

