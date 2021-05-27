Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

President Biden Signs New Order to Mitigate Financial Risk in Fight Against Climate Change

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, National Issues
(3) Comments
40 Views
Share:
(Getty Images / Alex Wong)

By Zohd Khan 

President Joe Biden recently signed a new executive order to help deal with “Climate-Related Financial Risk”. 

The order, which was released to the public last Thursday, May 20, recognized that the measures taken to combat climate change are often risky for businesses and companies. Examples of such risks include supply chain disruptions and transition risks for companies that may have a difficult time shifting away from carbon-intensive energy sources. 

Given these potential risks, the order explained that “the failure of financial institutions to appropriately and adequately account for and measure these physical and transition risks threatens the competitiveness of U.S. companies and markets, the life savings and pensions of U.S. workers and families, and the ability of U.S. financial institutions to serve communities.” 

The passage of this executive order is intended to decrease the likelihood of this threat on the U.S. economy while still reaching the target goal of a “net-zero emissions economy” by 2050.

President Biden stated that he has ordered the assistants of various government agencies to devise a “comprehensive, government wide-strategy” to mitigate this financial risk in the next 120 days (starting from the date of the order). 

One objective of the strategy will be to “develop recommendations for the National Climate Task Force on approaches related to the integration of climate-related financial risk into Federal financial management and financial reporting, especially as that risk relates to Federal lending programs.”

Furthermore, the order will consider amending the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) to require major federal suppliers to disclose data on greenhouse gas emissions and other climate-related issues that could result in financial risk. This data can help government agencies set “science-based reduction targets.” 

Another proposed amendment to the Federal Acquisition Regulation will be to ensure Federal agency decisions are always mindful of the social costs of greenhouse gas emissions and to give preference to suppliers who are also mindful of these costs. 

This new executive order also reinstated the effects of past Executive Order 13960, which established a “Federal Flood Risk Management Standard” and focused on addressing the financial burdens that come with flood risk. 

The White House also released a fact sheet on this executive order. The fact sheet emphasized that the government has a desire to “safeguard the financial security of America’s families, businesses, and workers from the climate-related financial risks they are already facing”. 

Throughout the statement, the White House placed continual focus on the government’s responsibility in “empowering the American people to make informed financial decisions”. 

One additional priority mentioned in the fact sheet was for the government to “bolster the resilience of life savings and pensions”. 

Ben Cushing, the financial advocacy campaign manager at Sierra Club, stated that “It’s really promising that President Biden is recognizing the enormous systemic risks of the climate crisis”.

Cushing also mentioned that the deadline of within 180 days for a detailed strategy is appropriate, mainly because a United Nations Climate Change Conference is scheduled to take place in early November.

Share:

About The Author

Related posts

3 thoughts on “President Biden Signs New Order to Mitigate Financial Risk in Fight Against Climate Change”

  1. Ron Oertel

    The passage of this executive order is intended to decrease the likelihood of this threat on the U.S. economy while still reaching the target goal of a “net-zero emissions economy” by 2050.

    I don’t think so.

    One additional priority mentioned in the fact sheet was for the government to “bolster the resilience of life savings and pensions”.

    Oh, cool!  Why didn’t anyone else think of that?  🙂

    Seems so obvious, now!

    This new executive order also reinstated the effects of past Executive Order 13960, which established a “Federal Flood Risk Management Standard” and focused on addressing the financial burdens that come with flood risk.

    Is this referring to the federal government’s funding of levees, so that development can occur in floodplains? With the subsequent “literal bailout” when those levees inevitably fail?

    Same type of question applies regarding approving development in high-risk fire zones. (“Paradise” is being rebuilt.)

    1. Don Shor

      The FFRMS was established by President Obama via executive order. https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/IN10434.pdf
      It aimed “to improve the resilience of communities and federal assets against the impacts of flooding” and had “required that infrastructure projects receiving federal funds, as well as hospitals and schools, be built on higher ground than was previously necessary. It also called for the inclusion of up-to-date climate science in determining floodplains.”
      It was rescinded by President Trump. The National Association of Home Builders, as well as other industry associations, applauded Trump’s move.
      It is being reinstated by President Biden.

      1. Ron Oertel

        required that infrastructure projects receiving federal funds, as well as hospitals and schools, be built on higher ground than was previously necessary.

        Sounds like some useful “staging grounds” to rescue the rest of the community.  Some hospitals do include helicopter landing pads.  🙂

        I wonder how close that Oroville Dam came to collapsing about 3 years ago.  That was a substantial evacuation.

        On a related note, I’ve been told that insurance companies are permitted to “spread the cost” of high-risk zones to other, lesser-risk zones.  Probably a reason that insurance costs have been rising everywhere.

        Not to mention PG&E costs, which must be significantly higher to serve those zones (and pay for the resulting damage), which is also apparently “allocated” to everyone.

        Democrats are only slightly more-responsible than Republicans, regarding these issues. If I’m not mistaken, the local Democratic representative for Natomas supported federal funding for those levees. How much do you suppose the rezoning (and government-funded levee improvements) of that vast area was worth to politically-connected development interests?

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for