Regents Approve Next Steps for Aggie Square Housing, Alice Waters Institute

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Housing, Land Use/Open Space, Sacramento Region
(ZGF)

By News and Media Relations

The UC Board of Regents’ Finance and Capital Strategies Committee on Wednesday, May 12, approved the business terms related to Aggie Square’s mixed-use residential building and the Alice Waters Institute project. Additionally, the committee considered and approved both the California Environmental Quality Act terms and designs for both housing and the Alice Waters Institute. The full Board of Regents approved the items on Thursday, May 13.

“We are grateful for the support given by the UC Regents for Aggie Square,” said Chancellor Gary S. May.  “We expect our first-ever housing project on the Sacramento campus to be popular and attractive to both undergraduate and graduate students. And the Alice Waters Institute for Edible Education will benefit local K-12 students by fostering curricular development to support food-based learning and environmental stewardship.”

The recently approved Community Benefits Partnership Agreement has further solidified the strong relationship between UC Davis, the city of Sacramento, and project developer Wexford Science & Technology. Jobs for local community members are being prioritized thanks to this agreement, and more than $50 million is being directed to an affordable housing fund.

The first phase of construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022. This phase includes two buildings designed for science, technology and engineering and a Lifelong Learning building dedicated to classrooms and public programs.

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

