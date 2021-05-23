Sunday Commentary: Housing Element Probably Gets Out in Front of Public Opinion, But Has Some Very Good Proposals

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – The Housing Element Committee last week voted in favor of 10 largely pro-housing comments in the draft housing element proposal. Ultimately the council and the broader community will have to approve of these as well as the overall proposal for them to take effect, but these additions are likely to rile up the community – once they start reading the substance of what is included.

While I agree in concept with a lot of the proposals, I think Eileen Samitz raises a number of important concerns in her comment on the article last night.

For example she noted that the article did not mention the issue of “a very reasonable proposal made by A Planning Commissioner followed up by a Social Services Commissioner, which sadly failed due to a split vote. The motion was to simply to request that UCD to provide more on-campus housing to relieve some of the housing pressure for Davis workers and families.”

I think that proposal is very reasonable as well. While there is a group of people who have strongly pushed for UC Davis to development more on campus, perhaps to the exclusion of housing in the community, I have long supported both as the best way to alleviate the housing crunch.

As such, I supported the 50-50 plan – 50 percent of the new housing and 50 percent of the overall housing on campus. During the LRDP, we fell a bit short of the 10,000 new housing units, but I see no reason why we shouldn’t continue to push for more on-campus housing at the same time, we push for more housing in town.

That’s especially true given the limited housing opportunities in town that we shall see soon.

Eileen Samitz continues: “It made clear that in the future, the City needs to have more than a 10 people on a committee determining the future of the city, with a more fair and better balanced representation of the community. As a result, the recommendations did not represent a broad cross section of the community, particularly since a number of the committee members had not had the advantage and experience of participating on any City committees in the past on housing land use issues to be more familiar with the issues.”

Again, I absolutely agree with this point. One of the reasons the 2007-08 Housing Element was so good was that it really had a broad range of citizens serving on it, and all of the voices were heard.

It is also the reason I have lamented certain citizens either stepping away from or being excluded from commissions. I have pointed out that one of the failures of the Innovation Park Task Force process was the failure to have half of the Davis community in the proverbial room during key discussions.

And that will be a problem here because there are a number of good proposals that do not have sufficient community buy-in.

Let me go through a couple of points of divergence now with Eileen Samitz and support (mostly) for the proposals adopted.

On the removal of single-family zoning. I think that is largely the direction the state is headed. We have seen a number of proposals at the state level on this. The city should at the very least start this discussion.

Samitz doesn’t agree with the concept which I can understand. She writes, “the concept of eliminating single-family housing zoning to allow 2-4 (or more) units built on a single -family lot lot next to a single-family residential unit, bought because it was in a in a single-family zoned neighborhood had the reasonable expectation for it to remain a single-family neighborhood.”

She argues, “This proposal would particularly impact lower income neighborhoods, such as in East Davis since some of the lots may be cheaper if the house on it is needing major renovation or repairs. However, the seller makes a bundle of money exiting the neighborhood, then placing the impacts upon the rest of the remaining neighborhood.”

There is some risk of that, on the other hand, one way to affordability is downsize lots from single family homes to duplexes and quadplexes. Also the city is going to take another hard look at ADUs as way to get affordability by design.

On the pre-approval of development on two properties – I have long viewed this as an important step.

Eileen Samitz sees this as an “end-run” around Measure J, but actually, it has to adhere to Measure J. It puts the vote up front – and the voters get to decide whether or not they will support a project at a given location. They may not.

Eileen Samitz writes, “So, Davis citizens need to understand that if they support an initiative like this they would have no say on what got built on these propertied/.It would basically be a “blank check” for the developers of those properties to build anything without the public having any meaningful input.”

Actually I don’t think it would be a blank check. First, they would likely have parameters such as units and density.

Second, the voters would have to approve.

Third, the council would then have to approve it through a normal planning process.

She writes, “For instance, it could mean more mega-dorms or more McMansions on these parcels, neither of which help to provide housing for our average workforce or families.”

The council has kind of soured on mega-dorms and have not approved McMansions in recent years either. But most of that could be baked into a baseline features that govens the development of the property on the pre-approval.

If it is too vague, the voters will likely vote no.

Ironically I question the two choices. The property under the Mace Curve seems like a good area to develop without expanding the current boundaries, but the owner has never had the inclination to do so. Wildhorse Ranch, also appears to be a decent location except we know what happened in 2009.

Those are definitely two locations to look at, but I would also look at the Northwest Quadrant as well as a portion of Covell Village – I could see a mixed use development with commercial along Covell and maybe 400 to 500 units of housing north of there on the lower quarter or third of the property.

Those are things to explore. I like the concept of pre-approval, I think it could be designed to avoid the pitfalls that Eileen Samitz rightly points out.

I like the by-right approval for new housing. One key there is it would have to meeting Zoning Code and the Affordable Housing ordinance. One of the problems that I have pointed out is that right now it is cost prohibitive to redevelop infill. That is a huge red flag and streamlining the process would alleviate some of that.

Eileen Samitz is concerned about going above the RHNA assignment of 2075 units, writing, “The other issue about adding more units then the RHNA assignment, of 2,075 units is another disastrous proposal since the City does not even have enough land for traditional housing including smaller housing units on a small lot, for 2,075 units.”

She is clearly worried about more “mega-dorms” but the reality is we have probably seen the last of those for the foreseeable future – maybe ever.

They also propose removing the one percent growth cap.

Both of those seem aspirational. Neither are likely to impact anything. As Eileen Samitz points out, we seem to lack the land to get to 2075 in the first place and we have never come close to approaching the one percent growth limitations.

Bottom line, I agree more people should have been engaged in the Housing Element Process. I think some of Eileen Samitz’s fears are reasonable but can and should be addressed and most of them can be avoided.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: