Sustainable Growth Yolo Gets a Number of Changes to the Housing Element

Davis, CA – In a release on Friday put out by Sustainable Growth Yolo, they lauded the fact that the Davis Housing Element Committee voted in favor of 10 pro-housing comments in the draft housing element.

Sustainable Growth Yolo is a volunteer-run housing advocacy organization that pushes for additional housing.

In their release, they called the votes by the DHEC “a big first step in making the Davis Housing Element a pro-housing document.”

Thursday’s meeting was the final meeting of the DHEC and the comments made will now be included in the document as part of the public hearing process.

The next steps for the document will be a review and comment on by the Davis Planning Commission on May 26, and then the same at the City Council on June 15.

Sustainable Growth Yolo summarized the ten changes they sought as follows:

Include the Davis Housing Trust Fund in the HE which calls to provide more funding for Affordable (subsidized) Housing, 9-1 Yes *No vote wanted more details.

City adopts Housing Trust Fund and study to add more details than the previous draft.

Explore removing R-1, aka single-family home only zoning, 10-0 yes.

Explore eliminating parking minimums in new construction of residential, 9-1.

Identify the real costs of renting an ADU, making sure they are actually for low-income renters which are what the current draft says.

Remove the Davis 1% Growth Cap, 10-0 Yes.

Explore re-zoning strip malls to allow housing built on it, 10-0 Yes.

Explore By-Right aka Ministerial Approval for new housing if it meets the Zoning Code and Affordable Housing Ordinance as is, 7-2-1 Yes

Calls on Council to hold a city wide vote to pre-approve development on two properties, Under the Mace Curve & Wildhorse Ranch. Will need a vote of the city under Measure J/R/D to do so.

Makes a comment that RHNA numbers and goals are a floor, not an aspirational goal. Committee voted 9-1 saying we want to build more than RHNA assignment!

