Sustainable Growth Yolo To Host Housing Element Webinar

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
The Housing Element process is a little known, but potentially very impactful, required set of policies for Davis and other cities to meet the housing production required by the state. In the next month, there will be multiple public hearings of the draft Housing Element. Sustainable Growth Yolo, a recently formed pro-housing and pro-jobs grassroots activist organization, is hosting a webinar to discuss Housing Elements.

Two speakers will be sharing their expertise in what is required by state law in a housing element and what types of policies can promote the creation of more housing. Dov Kadin, an analyst for the Sacramento Area Council of Government (SACOG), will share the process for Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) and what is required from local governments to meet their RHNA. Jes McBride, is a Program Director with YIMBY Law, will share her knowledge in types of policies that can be implemented in a Housing Element that can help promote the production of housing.

When: 6pm-7pm Monday May 17th
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84264994194

In the next coming couple of months, there will be a series of public hearings on the draft Davis Housing Element:
May 20th 6pm, Davis Housing Element Committee
May 26th, Davis Planning Commission
June 15th, Davis City Council

For questions reach out to info@sustainablegrowthyolo.org

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

