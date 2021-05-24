Theft Suspect with 30-Year-Old Conviction Kept in Custody, Deemed a ‘Risk’ by Judge

By Stephanie Boulos

SACRAMENTO, CA – Sacramento County Superior Court Dept. 62 Judge Joseph Orr late last week presided over the Pamela Suggs theft case—it was on for bail review, following Suggs’ return from the state hospital.

In the end, her bail was sustained, largely on priors more than 30 years ago.

Defendant Suggs is accused of stealing more than $700 worth of items. She was allegedly seen inside of her neighbor’s house; the neighbor’s 30-year-old son saw her and called police. Suggs is also, according to the district attorney, allegedly “obsessed” with the son.

Finding the front door open to the neighbor’s house, she allegedly went inside, thought no one was home, and began to take miscellaneous materials, some of which were toy cars. The neighbor’s 30-year-old son, sleeping in the next room, awoke and saw her and immediately called the police.

Assistant Public Defender William Kobrya asked that Suggs be released from custody, based on the fact that her prior was more than 30 years ago and she poses no significant threat.

The defendant had a prior to which she pleaded guilty in 1988, a misdemeanor low level drug theft and no violence charges.

However, the prosecution was quick to point out that she could still be a danger, as she is seen as obsessed with the victim in question, and has nine failures to appear since 1992.

Immediately, PD Kobrya asked for clarification regarding the failures to appear, since not every warrant is a failure.

It was at this point that Judge Orr physically put his hands up, waved them, and asked both parties to “please stop” so he could make a ruling.

Judge Orr noted that he will suspend bail pending confirmation of a separate place of residence for the defendant and a protective order for the victim of the case.

Bail was set at $25,000. The next court date is May 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the same court.

I’m a second year Political Science and Philosophy major at UC Davis from SoCal, hoping to pursue a career in law!



