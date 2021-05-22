Wait… There’s a Comment Limit… What’s Going On?

By David M. Greenwald

We keep getting questions on what the rule is. So it makes sense to clarify what the rule is and who it applies to.

The basic rule: five posts, per commenter, per article, per day.

The purpose of the rule was twofold. First, posts tended to become repetitive and more personal after a while. Second, a number people would pop on, want to make a comment, and found a long string of back and forth comments by two or three commenters and decide not to bother.

By limiting the comments to five per article, we could reduce that and also with an average of 10 to 15 articles per day, generate discussion on a broader number of articles. I am slightly revising it, and allowing people to come back and resume a discussion on day two, three, etc. If it seems to become repetitive and nasty (more so than now), we will reconsider that in a month or two.

Exceptions to the five person rule:

I call this the Tia Will rule, but it makes sense to me. The person authoring the article has invested time, energy to the subject and material, and should have the opportunity to defend their work.

It makes sense to me, imagine a scenario where six people came on, each criticized the author, are you telling me it makes sense that the author shouldn’t be able to respond or clarify to each?

We actually want to encourage authors to engage.

As editor and site administrator, I often end up in the role of defending authors particularly the interns and responding to questions. Plus most days I have my own article or two.

So here are the rules:

Commenters – five comments per article, per day

Authors – can exceed five comments on their own article

Moderator – can exceed five comments in the course of moderating

Site Admin/ Editor – can exceed five comments

Interns – normal rules apply unless they are the author of the piece

Board Members – normal rules apply unless they are the author of the piece

Vanguard staff – generally they have not posted comments, but could exceed five comments

Finally, on moderation.

Please direct complaints over comment removal to Don Shor. I only very rarely will pull comments.

If you believe someone has exceeded five comments, we probably missed it. Simply report the comment and someone will take a look. There is not someone monitoring the board 24/7. There is no automatic wizard to remove comments. If someone has posted six or seven comments, someone removed them.

If your comment was removed there are probably four reasons for it: (1) personal attack or tone; (2) off-topic, (3) exceed the number; (4) caught up in the moderation of another comment.

You would actually save more time if you simply rephrased the comment 9 times out of 10 then by questioning and arguing for reinstatement.

Finally, I encourage people to engage with the board if you wish to see these rules revise. You can send me an email to send to the board.

I hope that helps. Have a good weekend.