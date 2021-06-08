Man Pleads Not Guilty to Series of Bank Robberies at Knife and Gun Point

By Nina Hall

WOODLAND, CA – Ervin Omar Vargas appeared for an arraignment here Monday in Yolo County Superior Court on charges stemming from a series of robberies and an attempted robbery at Federal Credit Union Bank.

Vargas has been identified, claims the prosecution, as the man who confronted customers and robbed them at gun and knifepoint.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson called for Vargas to be held to all six counts of first-degree robbery along with an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon.

Judge Timothy Fall granted that wish, and held Vargas on all charges.

According to peace officer Sergio Jacobo, on the night of April 21 he received a dispatch to Yolo Federal Credit Union Bank.

The woman at the bank alleged that she had been withdrawing about $400 from the drive through ATM machine, when a male adult dressed in all black approached her and pointed a gun at her, demanding she give him her withdrawal. He then fled the scene, she said.

Additionally, officer Jacobo testified to responding to a similar call at the same location on April 30, shortly after midnight. He reported a woman told a similar story to the April 21 robbery.

Vargas allegedly, according to the prosecution, approached the victim as soon as her ATM card was in the machine and demanded that she give him her money while holding her at knifepoint.

When the women froze, the robber withdrew the money himself which resulted in the loss of $200. After the robbery, the robber gave the woman her ATM card before running away.

Similarly, peace officer Juan Barrera testified to responding to a robbery call on March 14, where a robber – the prosecution claims it was Vargas – approached the vehicle after it had pulled up to the ATM and presented his gun, demanding the man withdraw $400 dollars.

The man’s wife was able to pepper spray the robber before the withdrawal was made and the couple were able to flee in their car.

Judge Fall found sufficient evidence to hold Vargas to answer to these charges – there is a very low bar for courts to sustain charges – and a trial will be set at a later date.

Nina Hall is a sophmore from Colorado at Santa Clara University studying English and sociology.

