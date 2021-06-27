Apologetic Defendant Gets Reinstated Probation After Getting Back On His Feet In Washington

By Zoey Hou

FRESNO, CA – After losing his job and moving to Washington for a better future, Defendant Jesus Cantu faced two charges of probation violation for not completing his court obligations at a hearing last week in Fresno County Superior Court.

Judge William Terrence read Cantu’s violations: the first charge was made for the incompletion of an Adult Offender Work Program and the second charge was made for not installing the Interlock Ignition Device nor applying for an exemption within the 30 day window after sentencing.

Public Defender Edwardo Cortez said he had confirmed with the Fresno DMV that, “although Cantu did not apply for exemption or install the device within the 30 day window, he did eventually apply for termination of action after he moved to Washington to essentially relinquish his driver’s license in California.”

Cortez explains that this termination of action served as an exemption to the interlock device, thus clearing up a misunderstanding for Cantu’s first offense. The DA said the termination application was approved July 30, 2019 and the defendant was later issued a new license a month later on Aug. 30, 2019.

For the second charge, PD Cortez said Cantu did enroll and participate in the program for 27 days, he failed to finish the last three days due to the loss of his job and being unable to afford his child support obligation.

No longer having a job, Cantu decided to move to Washington where he had an opportunity to begin working again as well as gain family support in order to get back on his feet, the PD added.

In a statement made to the judge, Cantu said, “I wasn’t trying to argue or combat anything. I knew there were a few days I couldn’t complete and that responsibility was on me. In my head it was one option or the other: either have no way to leave and continue to get dragged down, or to try to get on my feet over there [in Washington].”

The defendant added, “As soon as I got over there I tried to make contact and tried to make good and right here. I’m just here trying to… I would really appreciate it and I would like the opportunity to make up the dates.”

After a moment of silence from Judge Terrence, he declares that based on the probation violation hearing on two different terms, the probation is reinstated and the defendant’s new term date termination is Feb. 28, 2024. He must show proof of having served the remaining three days left of the Adult Offender Work Program.

Zoey Hou is a bay area native pursuing English and International Relations at UC Davis. She strongly advocates for criminal justice transparency and institutional change.

