Bowes Leaving As Superintendent After Five Years

in: Breaking News, DJUSD, School Board
(2) Comments
57 Views
Superintendent John Bowes

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – The revolving door of Superintendents at DJUSD continues.  John Bowes sent out a public email this morning announcing that he was taking a Superintendent position at Manhattan Beach Unified School District and will be leaving the district on August 6.

In an email to the public he stated with “mixed emotions,” “It has always been a goal of mine to return to southern California in order to be closer to family, and Manhattan Beach is another wonderful community I have the good fortune to join.”

He informed the board last night at a Special Meeting.  The board intends to appoint Deputy Superintendent Matt Best as Interim Superintendent and will conduct “a robust nationwide search over the next few months.”

He said, “This process will involve input from key constituencies throughout the Davis community, including staff, parents, students and other stakeholders.”

Bowes said, “I am confident Deputy Superintendent Best will continue the great work already underway in DJUSD and ensure a smooth transition between Superintendents. Serving as your Superintendent has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, and I am proud of the successes our District has achieved over the past five years. I look forward to following many more successes in the coming years.”

Bowes was hired in July 2016 following the departure of Winfred Roberson. With the new hire, it will mark the fifth superintendent since 2007.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

 

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

2 thoughts on “Bowes Leaving As Superintendent After Five Years”

  1. Keith Olsen

    The board intends to appoint Deputy Superintendent Matt Best as Interim Superintendent and will conduct “a robust nationwide search over the next few months.”
    He said, “This process will involve input from key constituencies throughout the Davis community, including staff, parents, students and other stakeholders.”

    Besides staff, parents, and students who could possibly be the “other stakeholders”?  I think we already know and saw it played out during the School Board trustee replacement debacle.

