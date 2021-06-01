More Than One-Third of Sacramento County Jail Population Has Been Vaccinated

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Daily updates on the COVID-19 crisis in California’s county jail system

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

As of May 31, there is one active asymptomatic COVID-19 case in custody. Minimal testing, poor quarantine protocols, and lack of proper testing suggest that there may be more cases than Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reports. There are currently three housing pods quarantined.

ACSO reports one current positive staff/contractor case as of May 31. There have been a total of 115 such cases, 114 of which have recovered.

Alameda County Public Health Dept. has mandated testing for ACSO employees from March 1 onward through a county health order . Between May 9 through May 21, 820 ACSO SRJ staff were tested out of 958 total staff, roughly an 86 percent compliance rate. Our team currently in the process of validating the most recent testing window from March 23 for ACSO SRJ Staff.

SRJ’s population is currently 2170 people, showing no change since May 30.

13,316 tests have been conducted to date, showing no change since May 30. ACSO reports 32 pending tests.

While the weekly testing rate has historically been low, it has decreased by four percent. 16 percent of the jail population was tested within the seven-day period prior to May 25. In the past week, 12 percent of the jail population was tested.

SRJ has 187 orange patients , showing an increase of two people since May 30. Orange patients are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for COVID-19 according to the SRJ patient color coding system outlined in the SRJ COVID-19 Outbreak Control Plan . Nearly nine percent of the jail population are medically vulnerable.

SRJ has 4 red patients – showing no change since May 30. Red patients have COVID-19 symptoms but are not COVID-19 positive.

SRJ also has one dark red patient. Dark red patients have positive COVID-19 test results.

Red and dark red patients are released individually from their respective housing locations (Outpatient Housing Unit (OPHU), HU8A or HU8C) when cleared by medical.

Vaccinations for the incarcerated population are administered Tuesday through Thursday. The vaccination stats are updated every Friday. The following stats are as of May 28 2021. 697 people received both shots of the Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Janssen vaccine while in custody. 536 of them are still in custody, meaning roughly 25 percent of the current population is fully vaccinated. 143 people received one shot of the vaccine while in custody. 83 of them are still in custody, meaning roughly 4 percent of the current population is partially vaccinated.



Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of June 1, there are no active COVID cases in custody, out of 150 total confirmed cases. Since the beginning of May, six new cases have been identified during booking or in custody. All of them were either released while active, released after recovery or are still in custody after recovery.

7 formerly positive cases are still in custody. This number has not changed in three weeks.

Since the pandemic emerged, a total of 143 cases out of 150 confirmed cases were either released while positive or released after recovery.

The number of active cases in custody has not been greater than 2 since late February. Three cases of COVID were identified in the last week but all were quickly released, leaving no positive case in custody, currently.

As of May 27, there are 193 persons in quarantine, of which 20 are in medical isolation. Since May 20, the quarantine population increased by 37, and the isolated cases decreased by 3.

Between May 26 and May 31, 136 individuals were booked into custody. Since the pandemic emerged, there have been 12,104 total bookings. Despite the high intake rate, the incarcerated population has consistently stayed within the range of 750 to 850 people since April 2020. Currently, there are 827 people in custody — an increase of 20 people since yesterday, May 31.

During the third week of May, approximately 331 tests were administered for new books and residents.

During the pandemic, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has displayed an increasing trend of releasing individuals with positive cases or individuals who have recovered while in custody. There have been 143 such releases thus far. This strategy has aided the jails in keeping their active cases under strict control, evidenced by the fact that there have been no major outbreaks since the pandemic emerged. In fact, the highest number of cases recorded on a single day was 9.

3. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Oct. 12, there are no confirmed cases out of 53 total tests administered in the jail. The jail population is currently 208, a slight increase since the last recorded population count on August 3, which was 193 persons. 1 person is in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

4. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)

As of May 26, there are 1796* cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sacramento County Jail system.

Between May 18 and May 26, no active cases were reported in the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC), while the Main Jail reported having 2 active cases of COVID-19. This suggests that since the week of May 11, 3 cases have either been resolved or released.

Between both facilities, there are 3022 people in custody, a decrease of 186 since the beginning of May. Since early-April, the population has been on a downward trajectory.

Between May 18 and May 26, 333 new tests were administered to new books and residents, meaning that at most 11.02 percent of the total county jail population was newly tested. Since the population is constantly in flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is possible that this percentage is an overestimate.

During January and February, the weekly testing rate was between 15-20 percent and active cases in custody were in the hundreds. The continuous decline in testing between the months of March and April suggests that there may be more active cases in custody than reported.

Data on the number of active cases released in custody and the number of resolved cases has not been reported since Aug. 19. While the county’s staff COVID-19 protocol suggests this data is documented, the Sacramento County’s Office of Information has declined to provide this data

As of May 12, 1165 individuals or 37.5 percent of the total Sacramento County jail population is fully vaccinated– an increase of 49 individuals since April 28. 274 individuals or 8.8 percent of the population is partially vaccinated. The percent of the population vaccinated may be an overestimate since individuals may have subsequently been released from custody or transferred after received a dose.

As of May 12, 408 healthcare/Sheriff’s Office staff have been fully vaccinated and 26 staff are partially vaccinated. The exact number of healthcare/jail staff population is unavailable, making it difficult to report on the proportion of staff that is immunized.

Between May 16 and May 22, 16 youth or 14.7 percent of the population was tested at the Youth Detention Facility (YDF). Similar to trends in the Main Jail and RCCC, testing in the YDF has gradually decreased since the last week of April. However, the population has steadily increased since the end of February.

Since the beginning of May, the JDF has reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are currently no active cases in custody.

*Sacramento Sheriff’s Office reports that 76 duplicate positive results have been identified and removed from the total number of confirmed cases

5. Santa Clara County – Highlights

As of May 26, there are 2 active cases in the Santa Clara County jail system. There has been at least 1 active case in Santa Clara County since May 17.

There are currently 2,365 total incarcerated people in custody– 19 less than the population count on May 25.

On April 20, the population reached a record high number of 2,425 people. This is the highest number recorded since the pandemic emerged.

26,172 tests have been completed. 582 came back positive and 25,499 came back negative. 84 tests were completed between May 24 and May 25, and all came back negative.

There have been 601 cumulative positive cases. 174 cases were confirmed during booking and 427 were confirmed in custody.

Vaccinations for the incarcerated population began on Jan. 26, 2021. The jail system has prioritized high-risk individuals and those 65+. Now, everyone in custody at Elmwood Correctional Complex and Main Jail as well those who are 16+ at juvenile halls are eligible for vaccines.

As of April 6, 1,008 individuals in both jails and the juvenile detention facilities have been fully or partially vaccinated. In the Main Jail and Elmwood, 795 have been fully vaccinated and 164 have received their first dose, meaning roughly 41 percent of the jail population is on track to be vaccinated fully. Further, 49 youth in juvenile detention have been vaccinated.

As of April 6, 572 out of 1132 custody staff employees at the Sheriff’s Office have been fully vaccinated. This vaccination rate of 55 percent is not significantly higher than that reported two months prior. As of Feb. 9, 475 out of 1025 custody staff employees, or 46 percent, were fully vaccinated.

It is important to note that the vaccine data for Sheriff’s Office employees only includes those who were vaccinated at the Public Safety Clinic, a vaccination site coordinated by the Santa Clara Public Health Dept. The data does not include employees who may have been vaccinated through their own providers.

Concerns from incarcerated people at Elmwood CC in Milpitas, Santa Clara County suggest that testing, sanitation, and quarantine protocols are not thorough enough to protect them from COVID-19.

Sources:

Alameda County: County Sheriff’s Office updates their website at the end of the day with case and testing numbers from the jail —https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

SF County: Director of Communications, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Information on COVID-19 cases in jails: https://www.sfsheriff.com/covid-19-jail-sfso-staff-data

Solano County: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.

Yolo County: Lieutenant Matt Davis, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and Philip Pogledich, Yolo County Counsel

LA County: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Custody Division COVID-19 Fact Sheet: https://lasd.org/covid19updates/

Orange County: Orange County Sheriff’s Department: https://www.ocsd.org/about_ocsd/covid_19

Santa Clara County: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sccgov.org/sites/sheriff/COVID19/Pages/Population-COVID-19-Tracking.aspx

Sacramento County: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sacsheriff.com/Pages/Organization/Corrections/COVID19.aspx

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Aparna Komarla, Tiffany Devlin, Aziza Nussipov, Minerva Melendrez, Angela Khov & Alexander Ramirez

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)