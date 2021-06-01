CDCR Reports First Surge in COVID-19 Cases After Vaccine Rollout; Majority Cases at CSP Solano

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Davis Vanguard’s daily update from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis

As of June 1, 2021, there have been 49,299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the CDCR. Of those cases, 48,396 have been resolved while 72 cases remain active in custody. There have been 224 deaths throughout CDCR facilities.

Since yesterday, there have been 18 new active cases in custody— 16 new active cases were reported at CSP Solano, 1 new active case was reported at CSP Corcoran, and 1 new active case was also reported at Wasco State Prison.

Out of the 35 CDCR facilities, 10 facilities have at least 1 active case in custody. CSP Solano has the most active cases in custody— 56 cases.

Out of the total incarcerated population, about 29 percent have been tested in the last 14 days. 12 facilities have tested less than 25 percent of their population, and 32 facilities have tested less than 50 percent of their population in the last 14 days.

Out of the total incarcerated population, about 69 percent are fully vaccinated, and about 2.5 percent are partially vaccinated.

North Kern State Prison has vaccinated the lowest portion of their incarcerated population— 46 percent.

Out of the total staff population, about 47 percent are fully vaccinated, and about 4 percent are partially vaccinated.

High Desert State Prison has vaccinated the lowest portion of their staff population— 23 percent.

Since last week, the fully vaccinated incarcerated population has increased by about 0.5 percent, and the fully vaccinated staff population has increased by about 1.4 percent.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

By Aparna Komarla, Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner & Alexis Hogan

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)