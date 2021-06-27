DA Snafu Leads to 3 of 12 Charges Dismissed – Defendant Still Held for Allegedly Molesting Stepdaughter

By Michael Wheeler, Joe Cormac, Tatiana Gasca

SACRAMENTO, CA — Despite an apparent misstep by Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Aarseth, defendant Thomas XX* was ordered held to account during his preliminary hearing this week in Dept. 9 of the Sacramento County Superior Court for nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

*The Vanguard has chosen to not use defendant’s real name to protect the identity of the victim.

Despite being held to account, Judge Helena Gweon did not schedule a trial. Instead, at the request of private defense attorney Richard Dudek, she scheduled an arraignment for July 13 in Dept. 61.

DDA Aarseth relied upon the testimony of detective Ruben Peña, a child abuse detective with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department who was assigned the case on June 15, 2020 by the Child Abuse Bureau.

A SAFE interview was conducted by a trained social worker who questioned the victim about the incident. The purpose is to create a secure environment for the victim and memorialize the interview without additional traumatization.

When the victim was asked about their connection to the defendant, detective Ruben Peña responded, “She identified him as Thomas XX, her step-father, but she called him dad.” The victim reported her abuse in June 2020 after it intensified.

Peña testified that the abuse began at the victim’s primary household, when they were about seven or eight years old. The defendant would come into the bedroom and commit inappropriate acts while the victim was asleep.

“She said she would ask him to stop,” stated Pena, but sometimes XX would continue his actions and laugh about it. XX would leave the room and act like nothing happened the following day.

By 2018, the defendant and victim had moved into a new residence where the abuse began to escalate. The defendant’s inappropriate behavior would occur much more frequently as they moved into a new household. The victim recalled that they were just 10 years old at the time.

As the allegations of abuse spanned for years, Aarseth raised the question if the victim had ever disclosed the abuse to anybody. Peña replied, “She said the disclosure happened while she was getting in trouble, and somewhat of an argument with her mother. That the disclosure came out.”

DDA Aarseth charged XX with acts of abuse continuing up until the victim reported him.

However, Judge Gweon found that the witness’ testimony only dealt with the earlier acts of abuse and lacked evidence regarding the defendant’s later acts.

Aarseth argued the witness’s testimony implied these later acts. She also requested the court’s permission to recall the witness for clarifications regarding various ambiguities, including the defendant’s age at the time of the alleged crimes.

Defense attorney Dudek objected, and the court decided to not allow a recall of the witness. However, Judge Gweon also ruled that upon reviewing court transcripts, they could sufficiently say the defendant was 18 or older at the time of his actions.

In this context, Judge Gweon ruled there was enough information to hold the defendant to account for the first nine counts but not enough information to go forward with the latter three counts.

