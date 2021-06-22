Defendant Faces Light Sentence for DUI And Illegal Possession of Firearm

By John Arceno and Stacie Guevara

SACRAMENTO, CA – After being charged with illegal possession of a firearm and drunk driving in 2020, defendant Fionn Robertson appeared Monday in Sacramento County Superior Court Department 63 before Judge Helena R. Gweon for sentencing.

He maybe didn’t expect the best outcome considering his record.

Going way back to San Francisco County on July 18, 2005, Robertson was searched at a traffic stop where an unloaded 9 mm handgun was found in the floorboard of his vehicle. A DUI investigation was also conducted.

Robertson had his blood drawn for a drug test as a result of his DUI, and the tests revealed the defendant had .058 percent of alcohol in his blood and methamphetamine, morphine and methadone were additionally found in his system.

Because of this felony conviction, nearly 16 years ago, Robertson was barred from owning a firearm.

It is also alleged that he suffered a prior conviction within 10 years of the current offense, for a separate violation of driving while having .08 or more percent of alcohol in his blood. That separate violation occurred on or about Feb. 15, 2014 which resulted in the conviction.

Closer to today’s date, in Sacramento County on Sept. 4, 2020, Robertson was found in possession of a firearm, and, as a felon, Robertson could face a maximum of three years in prison and one year in county jail for his charges.

On top of that, he could potentially pay a separate restitution fine of $10,000 along with an additional $10,000 fine for illegal possession of firearms as well as another $1,000 for driving under the influence.

His motor vehicle privileges may also be revoked or suspended. He will also be “prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or reloaded ammunition for the rest of (his) life”

But the judge imposed lighter sentences on Robertson’s behalf. He will instead serve a stipulated sentence of 90 days in the county jail and will be placed on two years formal probation and four years informal probation for the felony and misdemeanor respectively.

Because of the financial hardship the defendant has incurred as a result of the constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the defendant currently relies on family members for financial support and thus asked the court if they could waive some fees and other discretionary fines.

In response, Judge Gweon has ruled that, “only mandatory minimum fines will be imposed (and) discretionary funds will be stricken” under the condition that Robertson submit a DNA sample. “The mandatory fines include $300 restitution fines, $40 court security, and $30 court facility,” Judge Gweon said.

As of now, Robertson plans on reuniting with some of his family before his scheduled turning date on Aug. 20.

John Arceno is an incoming fourth year English and Political Science student at UCLA. He is passionate about the arts and transfer advocacy. His involvement within the SoCal Dance community informed his decision to pursue entertainment law, and he hopes to apply to law schools in the upcoming application cycle.

Stacie Guevara (she/her) is a fourth-year at UC Davis majoring in Communication and minoring in Professional Writing. She is from the San Francisco Bay Area and is interested in going into journalism.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: