Domestic Violence Victim Statement Does Not Sway Judge in Domestic Abuse Case

By Hetva Joshi, Monica Han, Michael Wheeler

SACRAMENTO, CA—In an extraordinary victim impact statement, defendant Eric Bouie’s wife informed Sacramento County Superior Court through the District Attorney Office of a long history of abuse and intimidation perpetrated upon her over the course of many years by her husband.

She wrote that she believed he might kill her, and requested that Bouie be imprisoned for much longer than the plea deal to which he agreed.

The statement, while moving, did not significantly impact the decision of Judge Matthew Gary, who sentenced Bouie to nearly five years in state prison with additional restitution to be paid on various charges including threats to commit crimes and bodily injury and corporal injury to a spouse.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Maroun read the victim’s statement aloud, reporting the victim would be viewing the proceedings on the court live stream but did not want to appear in person. The statement summarized the victim’s marriage, which spanned 12 years, and detailed how the relationship fell apart as a result of Bouie’s actions, she said.

“I had been his victim for many years. I had tried to leave in the past, because the threat to my safety and my life was becoming more and more apparent,” the victim wrote.

“His final assault was terrifying. I was absolutely petrified. I was certain that I was going to die. I feared for my own life as well as for my sister, who lived with us. His repeated violent behavior towards us left me with no doubt that, given the chance, Eric could and would end our lives,” she said.

The victim detailed the abuse and intimidation she experienced during her marriage. She stated that she had suffered physical injuries, from bruises to fractures, and that Bouie had fired a shotgun into their bedroom closet as well as hurled a lit candle at her in an effort to light the house on fire.

In another incident, Bouie drove by her house, remarking, “Don’t stand so close to the street, someone might shoot you.” The following day, she came home to find bullets in her driveway.

To cope, the victim was prescribed Zoloft to manage the depression and panic attacks. She detailed her struggle to sleep soundly and hold down food due to her constant fear.

The victim’s statement also laid out the financial damages she incurred as a result of Bouie’s actions, including but not limited to the purchase of a home security system, security floodlights, and four pit bulls to serve as guard dogs.

The victim also owed money on behalf of her ex-husband, because, while she filed her taxes jointly, Bouie filed separately and accumulated a significant amount of debt that the victim was responsible for. She requested that Eric pay half of the outstanding $41,500 in bills and taxes.

The victim concluded by requesting a lifetime restraining order for herself and her sister against Eric Bouie, referencing his long history of felony behavior, drug use, and firearm and bullet possession.

She stated, “Eric will seek retaliation against me. He has told me that when he goes down, he is going down in a blaze…he will end my life as retribution.”

She further asserted her opinion that Bouie is not capable of rehabilitation, noting that he violated her restraining order against him on five separate documented occasions.

“I hoped to grow old with this man,” she wrote. “But I now implore the court to protect me from him.”

Judge Gary denied probation, saying that Bouie would “pose a danger if placed on probation,” given his lengthy record of poor performance. The court stood by the negotiated plea of 32 months, based upon prior convictions, added to the second count of two years, totaling the state prison time to four years and eight months. Judge Gary also ordered restitution of the recommended amount of $7,700 to the victim.

The court issued a restraining order for 10 years, and decreed that unpaid fines and fees be converted to civil judgment. The defendant was served with the protective order that will survive independent of the probation termination.

The petition for revocation was also considered. DDA Maroun asked that the misdemeanor and charges be dismissed given that Bouie agreed to act in accordance with the terms of probation, his protective order, and payment of restitution.

Hetva is a senior at Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto, California. She aspires to use her voice to advocate for justice in the legal and business fields.

Monica Han is a recent graduate from UC Berkeley with a B.A. in English. She is from Los Angeles, California.

Michael Wheeler is a junior at UC Davis, where he studies History and Economics. He is from Walnut Creek, California.

