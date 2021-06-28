Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 113: Chicago Torture Victims and Death Row Survivors Bear Witness

Earlier this season on Everyday Injustice, we spoke with Flint Taylor who highlighted his years of fighting to expose the Chicago Torture Scandal.  We also spoke with former Illinois Governor George Ryan who ended the death penalty in Illinois in part due to the torture scandal.  And this week we talk more about the torture scandal and the Death Row 10 with four guests, two of whom were past survivors of the torture machine by former Police Captain Jon Burge.

Three of these men were tortured into making false confessions landing on death row.  One remains incarcerated but the death penalty was ended in Illinois by Governor Ryan in part due to the efforts of the Death Row 10.  This is a story of their work from the inside to expose this scandal and force the hand of the governor.

Mark Clements: Organizer Chicago Torture Justice Center

Ronnie Kitchen: Death row wrongfully convicted, Jon Burge torture survivor 

Stanley Howard:  eath row wrongfully convicted, Jon Burge torture survivor

Joan Parkin: One of the activists who helped to pressure the governor to commute the sentences of the death row incarcerated people.

