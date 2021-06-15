Golf Store Burglar Waives Rights in Exchange for Potential Lighter Sentence

By John Arceno and Genesis Guzman

SACRAMENTO, CA – Allen Casey maybe should have taken a hint from the name of the eatery he broke into—“Mulligan Cafe” (meaning, in golf, a free do-over)—last February, but instead, a surveillance camera caught him burglarizing the William Land Park Golf Course Pro Shop. He had his sentencing hearing Monday in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Casey accepted a plea deal to plead no contest to felony second degree burglary for attempting to steal merchandise from a golf pro shop when the camera caught him throwing a rock repeatedly at the store window until it shattered.

The defendant stole merchandise including a golf bag and a beanie—he was wearing that same, stolen beanie when arrested.

The shop’s alarm went off and police officers arrived at the scene to find Casey holding stolen golf clubs, but when officers attempted to apprehend the defendant he began to run. Deputy District Attorney Lauren Weiss stated that “the value of the property [intended to be taken] exceeded $950.”

Casey agreed to postpone his sentencing so that he may enroll in the six-month Kaiser Outpatient Defendant’s Aid Program. Upon completion, the plan is then to resume sentencing where his felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Judge Geoffrey Goodman initially questioned the unconventional route that the prosecutor took in approaching this case, noting that “normally…we impose (a sentence and) see if he completes (the program) because otherwise (the court) will have a case that’s not resolved.”

In response, prosecutor DDA Weiss then clarified that postponing the sentence will avoid a felony conviction on Casey’s record.

Casey’s plea bargain was ultimately granted. Under the conditions of his plea, he now has to enroll and complete Kaiser’s Outpatient program for six months and pay “various fines and fees,” the amount of which is to be determined.

Additionally, he would need to complete one year of informal probation to avoid imprisonment. Failure to meet the courts’ demands could potentially subject him to three-years of jail time. He may also be imprisoned if he commits another crime during his probation period.

A court-mandated status-checkup is scheduled on Sept. 27 to further determine whether the conditions of Casey’s plea bargain are justified.

John Arceno is an incoming fourth year English and Political Science student at UCLA. He is passionate about the arts and transfer advocacy. His involvement within the SoCal Dance community informed his decision to pursue entertainment law, and he hopes to apply to law schools in the upcoming application cycle.

Genesis Guzman is a sophomore at UC Davis, majoring in English and Political Science. She is from Los Angeles, CA and hopes to attend law school in the future.

