Guest Commentary: Toward a Director of Public Health and Safety in Davis – Blueprint and First Steps

Photo Courtesy Don Sherman

by Robb Davis

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the Davis City Council created a budgetary “placeholder” to fund a new position to oversee social services.  This article argues that the position should focus on public health and safety and be a director-level position. 

Summary

While police departments have taken on many public health-type functions in cities across the US, they are not designed to address public health challenges effectively. Davis already has various public health programs related to homelessness, youth diversion, and mental health crisis interventions. A public-health-trained Director of Public Health and Safety can lead a small department to focus on greater coordination of current efforts, help the City Council set clearer programmatic priorities, leverage County resources, and create synergies with UC Davis, DJUSD, and non-profit organizations in the City. To advance public health efforts, the City Council should create and fund a new director position that reports to the City Manager.

Background

Cities across the US are (re)examining their police departments’ purpose, function, and role. Beyond the rhetoric of “defunding” the police, are essential questions about the militarization of local police forces, protections afforded to police officers  (so-called “qualified immunity”), systemic racial bias in policing, the appropriate role of police in mental health crisis response, and the role of armed officers in routine code enforcement.

There is little argument that the police in many cities have become the de facto public health response unit for diverse challenges like domestic violence, substance abuse, school violence, general welfare checks, homelessness, and mental health crises. Some of these responses may even be built into laws and policies.

And yet, police forces are not public health agencies.  They are not structured or trained to analyze the root causes of public health challenges. Moreover, they do not evaluate outcomes based on an understanding of the social determinants of health. As a result, when they respond to a crisis, it is long past the time to consider primary or secondary prevention strategies.

By the time police departments are called to “deal” with these issues, they are already at a very late stage in which only drastic “health interventions” or “palliative care” can provide a reasonable response.  And yet, we continue to call upon the police to “solve” these complex public health challenges because we have created too few alternatives.

Our public health approaches are fragmented — held hostage to short-term funding cycles, changing priorities, and too little focus on creating durable local partnerships to engage in primary and secondary prevention programs. They do not adequately leverage local resources, expertise, or community support to develop relational approaches to confront our significant public health challenges proactively. Instead, we too often use the only tool at hand — the police — to staunch the bleeding.

It is legitimate to ask: “What are the things that police are uniquely qualified to do?” What follows will not attempt to answer that broader question, but it takes as a given that the police are not well-positioned to lead the response to local public health challenges, nor are they the keystone of public safety.

Without clarity about what is required to improve health and safety in our community, we will continue to revert to the police as the “answer” to public health challenges. Without envisioning a system — including staffing and funding priorities that achieves our ends, without a clear set of ideas of how change happens — we are left with the police as the “essential” organization in the City government to respond to adverse public health outcomes.

Our Current Public Health Challenges

While city-specific data on public health challenges are rare, we can look at County-level data and the limited studies we have to outline the critical public health challenges in our City.  In addition, COVID-19 has revealed that sub-populations within Davis are more likely to suffer from broader systems failures common in communities across the US. Finally, we can also look at the programs Davis already provides via County contracts and its funds to enumerate the challenges.

They include the complex syndrome that we refer to (too simplistically) as homelessness.  It hides various challenges, including untreated mental illness and substance use disorders and the still poorly addressed challenge of untreated childhood and lifetime trauma.

They also include substance use disorders not directly related to homelessness, and untreated mental health conditions among young people.  Among the same group, there is also the challenge of obesity linked to poor nutrition (which in turn is related to too-high levels of food insecurity and poverty[1]), which are precursors for lifelong health problems, including Type II diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic and the changing demographics of Davis have revealed how vulnerable low-income seniors are — given poor nutrition and isolation.

This is not an exhaustive list, but data from various sources — provider and County.  Indeed, programs that the City and the School District have developed indicate they are priorities.

A Director and Department of Public Health and Safety for Davis—Function and Structure

A Director and Department of Public Health and Safety will

  • focus on greater coordination of current public health efforts,
  • help the City Council set clearer programmatic priorities,
  • leverage County resources, and
  • create synergies with UC Davis, DJUSD, and non-profit organizations in the City.

The key to the Department is to have a qualified Director who can coordinate local efforts and provide critical data analysis for decision making.  The Departmental staffing is limited by design and buttresses County efforts, in no way replacing or duplicating them, but rather leveraging them for more significant impact.

Launching it would allow all current public health and safety activities to come together into one department with limited additional staff needed.  The Department would also produce an annual report on public health and safety for the Council and be a clearinghouse for data from all City activities connected to health, safety, and wellbeing.

There are several historical and practical challenges to developing a separate Department of Public Health and Safety to address these priorities. Still, the cost of not managing them proactively and comprehensively indicates the need for a City Department to coordinate efforts related to them.

In fact, in recent years, the City has created new positions and used consultant services to formulate successful programming to address homelessness (as one example). The consultant has helped build accountability structures around these programs and brought in resources for the Bridge to Housing and Employment and emergency shelter programs, as well as significant funding for Paul’s place. Imagine what a full-time staff person tasked with developing community health and safety programming could do to increase funding and build programming accountability.

The two figures show a Public Health and Safety Department’s place within the current City structure, and how it could be structured internally to coordinate programming and launch new initiatives.

First, note that the new department would combine with Fire and Police to form a public health and safety coordinating body.  The purpose of this body is to analyze public safety across departments, share and discuss data, develop the template for an annual “public health and safety report,” and look for ways to streamline public safety services in the City to avoid duplication and assure efficient use of resources. The Department of Public Health and Safety is headed by a Director who reports to the City Manager.  The position oversees current programs and develops new ones in priority areas.

The second figure[2] illustrates the key divisions within the Department and demonstrates that solid data analysis, program evaluation, and interagency collaboration are central to its mandate.  It also calls out this department’s potential to coordinate reporting on public safety-related code enforcement in the City.  Not all code enforcement is safety-related (think parking enforcement), but much of it is.  The Fire Department, the Planning Department, and the Police Department carry out most code enforcement actions.  Creating a new Department will enable the City to “step back” and ask about the best ways to carry out, coordinate, and, most importantly, report to the City Council and community about code enforcement actions and results.  Having a coordinating body will enable the community to understand better the role of code and code enforcement in keeping citizens safe. It will also permit a re-evaluation of the best ways to carry out enforcement.

The ideal candidate for the Director role is public-health-trained with a solid epidemiological background and community-based programming experience.  The department’s staff can be lean with the Director heading all current initiatives until funding for new initiatives supports division heads.

It is essential to point out that City staff do not implement programs for the most part. Instead, high-quality local non-profits, like Communicare, HEART of Davis, and YCRC, receive contracts to implement programs. This is consistent with current practice in programs such as the Davis Emergency Shelter Program, the Respite Center Program, the Youth Restorative Justice Program, and Project Roomkey (all existing projects).  These programs receive funding from County and State grants and general fund dollars designated for community priorities.

A key in this model is Community Health Workers — called “Navigators” here — to extend services and build truly relational programming.[3]  Navigators are a critical part of the Department’s service delivery and are a feature for which Davis has unique opportunities.  Given the presence of the University and many healthy and knowledgeable retirees, recruitment of high-quality navigators who speak a variety of languages will enable a deepening of services in any of the programmatic divisions.

Perhaps most importantly, the Department will be a hub of activity that links the City collaboratively with the University and School District on programming and draws from University research and expertise to test new programs and provide students with learning opportunities.  Healthy Davis Together (HDT) has forever changed how the City, School District, and University view collaboration to solve real-world problems.  HDT has shown that the three agencies can face a significant challenge and coordinate activities with County health officials to achieve impactful outcomes.

Having a Department that builds upon and enhances these new and still evolving partnerships will extend health and harm reduction programming developed for UC Davis students and staff into the community. It will create a city/university learning environment in which new programs can be tested, evaluated, and improved.  It will create synergies that will extend dollars from each entity’s budget to improve the wellbeing of the Davis community.

Having a Director of Public Health and Safety will strengthen the City’s voice at the Yolo County Homeless and Poverty Action Coalition (HPAC).  It will help the City to place and coordinate resources flowing from the County more effectively. And it will enable greater accountability towards the Citizens of Davis.

Paying for it

An obvious question is how the City pays for this new full-time senior position to staff.  The first answer is that budget decisions are about the relative City priorities, and my experience on the City Council indicates what we value we will fund.

Citizens in Davis pay additional annual taxes to fund the purchase and maintenance of open space and pay for parks and our library.  In addition, we tax ourselves to provide maximum programmatic choice for students in our schools.  These are our choices, and we staff programs based on these choices.

We, that is, our City Council, can decide to move general funds to hire a Director of Public Health and Safety.  This is a choice.

It appears from Tuesday’s decision that the City Council is prepared to find the funding from a combination of sources — including American Rescue Plan funds and by moving funds from other City programs.  This demonstrates that there is the political will to make this change. This is the first and most crucial step.

The decision is about priorities.  We have already decided that we must more actively address homelessness, mental health crises, and youth challenges in Davis.  Funding a new position takes the next step to assure that the benefits and reach of such programs are maximized by having staff devoted to overseeing their implementation and impact.

Power Dynamics and Institutional Change

To close, I return to a consideration of the role of the police in this and any city.  Police and Fire are the two premier public safety institutions in any city (while programs like wastewater, solid waste disposal, and water are essential broad-based public health services).

Whenever public health and safety are a topic of City concern, the Davis Police and Fire Departments are “at the table,” both figuratively and literally.  The City Manager and the City Council thus hear, consider, and give weight to their perspectives.  They “frame” issues according to their view of how the City should solve its public health and safety problems.

This framing gives these departments significant power to determine the public health and safety programs the City will carry out, as well as recommend budgets to carry them out.  And yet, while both departments play a role in public health and safety programming, neither views problem-solving from a public health perspective.  With limited exceptions (inspections and pro-active code enforcement), both departments are “responders.” They respond when situations get out of control — when public health and safety are under threat.  They are not primarily concerned with primary or secondary prevention.

A Director of Public Health and Safety position creates a new voice — a new framing of solutions — within the City.  It is a “power center” with a unique perspective about the role of prevention.  Given the nature of public health practice, it is also a center that seeks cross-sectoral collaboration and multi-disciplinary problem-solving.  This is the unique contribution that a Department of Public Health and Safety brings to the City of Davis, and I believe it is past time to create it by hiring a Director of Public Health and Safety as a first step.

______________

[1] Space does not permit a full development of the social determinants of these health challenges but poverty, poor access to care, and racial and linguistic exclusion from information and resources are critical to many of them.

[2] Items highlighted in green are existing programs and activities.  The red dotted line illustrates staffing that is not City employed but is privately contracted via non-profits or other organizations or is volunteer. One exception is the extensive senior-focused programming that the City already has.  Those programs would be moved under the Director of Public Health and Safety in this model.

[3] For more on Community Health Workers (CHW) see here, here, and here.

Robb Davis is former Mayor of Davis.  To discuss this article with Robb you can contact him at: 530-564-9861 or email him at robbathome@gmail.com

14 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: Toward a Director of Public Health and Safety in Davis – Blueprint and First Steps”

  1. Matt Williams

    I concur with Robb 100% and thank him for providing this blueprint.

    Regarding the question of how to pay for it, in the short run (the next 36 months) American Rescue Plan funds can be used.  In the long run I strongly believe that If we had an integrated Public Safety Department where all personnel are cross trained to handle the full range of public safety needs, I suspect the budgetary needs would actually be decreased from the current model.

    Organizing the department where there is a small portion of the department whose primary focus is reacting to, containing and deescalating incidents (fire, medical and/or policing) would leave all the rest of the department for unarmed presence in the community’s neighborhoods, where the interaction between the public safety officers and the members of the public is centered around the question “How can I help you?” rather than the question “What are you doing?”  That would mean the public’s first reaction would be to look at the face and eyes of the public safety officer rather than at the officer’s hips, looking for the danger implied by the presence of the gun and holster.

  3. Ron Oertel

    Meanwhile – in San Francisco, an apparent “crisis call” turned into this. Now maybe, a social worker could have “de-escalated” the guy, but who knows? Seemed like a somewhat unpredictable response – as can be expected at any time. (Not sure what crime brought the police in the first place.)

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/video-shows-asian-female-police-officer-attacked-man-san-francisco-n1269469

    I didn’t realize that one might face “hate crime” enhancements by attacking a police officer.  By the way, is this partly a result of having women (or small men) on the force?  When you call the police (especially if they’re by themselves), do you feel better having someone stronger than yourself (at least) show up? And might that actually be safer for everyone, rather than relying upon bystanders to break it up?

    Regarding the question of how to pay for it, in the short run (the next 36 months) American Rescue Plan funds can be used.

    What is the “opportunity cost” (e.g., options other than using those funds for something that would remain unfunded beyond 36 months)?

     

     

      1. Ron Oertel

        Thanks – skimming through it, it seems quite different than what’s being proposed here.

        I suspect that there’s additional documented guidelines somewhere (e.g., that would be referred to if the use of funds is ever audited).

        I’m starting to wonder about the use of all of the federal money that’s flowing to states/cities as a result of the administration’s response to Covid.

  4. David Greenwald

    “What is the “opportunity cost” (e.g., options other than using those funds for something that would remain unfunded beyond 36 months)?”

    What is the cost of keeping things the way that they are now – a system that we know doesn’t work?

  5. Ron Oertel

    And let’s be honest.  The reason for moving duties away from the police has never actually been justified, other than to those who were already convinced (the “usual suspects”, you might call them).  Other than some vague “fears” from that same group as reported on here – some of which are highly questionable, and some of which seem downright inaccurate.

    Unless the underlying cause is addressed (e.g., a more complete and costly response to homelessness that the city is purposefully encouraging and enabling), the question of “who” responds to “crisis calls” is not the biggest problem. It’s generally the same individuals who experience “crisis-after-crisis” – in any given city.

    As far as what else the temporary funds can be used for, Keith provided a link which seems to describe its purpose.

    1. Keith Olsen

      As far as what else the temporary funds can be used for, Keith provided a link which seems to describe its purpose.

      Yes Ron, here’s the actual text:

      The American Rescue Plan

      The COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding economic crisis have undermined the health and economic wellbeing of American workers. Millions of Americans, many of whom are people of color, immigrants, and low-wage workers, continue to put their lives on the line every day to keep the country functioning through the pandemic. And more than 9.5 million workers have lost their jobs in the wake of COVID-19, with 4 million out of work for half a year or longer. Without additional government assistance, the economic and public health crises could drag on and our national vaccination program will be hobbled at a critical moment.

      The American Rescue Plan will change the course of the pandemic and deliver immediate relief for American workers. The plan will build a bridge to an equitable economic recovery and immediately reduce child poverty. In fact, a Columbia University study found that passing the plan will lift more than 5 million children out of poverty this year, cutting the poverty rate by 50%. The bill is one of the most progressive pieces of legislation in history, with more than two thirds of its tax cuts and direct payments going to families making less than $90,000 per year. It will:

      Mount a national vaccination program, contain COVID-19, and safely reopen schools. American workers should not have to lie awake at night wondering if they’ll make it home from work safely the next day, or if they’ll bring home the virus to their loved ones and communities. President Biden has a comprehensive plan to address the pandemic that will:

      ●  Invest about $160 billion to provide the supplies, emergency response, testing, and public health workforce to stop the spread of COVID-19, while distributing vaccines as quickly as possible and addressing racial disparities in COVID-19 outcomes. These emergency measures will help combat the heavy toll this virus is exacting, and will deliver community- based and culturally competent care.
      ●  Provide $130 billion to help schools serve all students, no matter where they are learning, and help achieve President Biden’s goal to safely open the majority of K-8 schools within the first 100 days of his Administration. These investments include set asides at the local and state level to ensure states and districts address the learning loss and social and emotional needs of students disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including students of color, English learners, and students with disabilities.

      Deliver immediate relief to American families bearing the brunt of this crisis. The American Rescue Plan devotes about $1 trillion towards building a bridge to economic recovery for working families. All told, a single parent with one young child making the minimum wage could see her income increase from the equivalent of $7.25 to around $11 per hour. The plan will:

      ●  Give working families a $1,400 per-person check, bringing their total relief payment from this and the December down payment to $2,000. More than 85% of households will receive a check and checks in this bill are bigger than the checks in the CARES Act or in the December bill. And, for the first time, adult dependents are entitled to a check as well. This means a lower or middle-income family of four will see an additional $5,600 in their pockets.
      ●  Extend current unemployment insurance benefits and eligibility to September 6 (saving 11 million Americans from losing benefits starting in about a week), provide a $300 per week supplement, and help protect Americans from surprise tax bills on unemployment insurance they received last year.

       

      ●  Help Americans stay in their homes by providing emergency aid to cover back rent. In addition, the bill provides assistance to help struggling homeowners catch up with their mortgage payments and utility costs through the Homeowners Assistance Fund. And, it provides additional funding for families and individuals who are recovering from or at risk of homelessness.
      ●  Increase the value of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The American Rescue Plan will increase SNAP benefits by 15 percent through September 2021. The bill also funds partnerships with restaurants to feed American families and keep workers in the restaurant industry on the job. And, it provides U.S. territories like Puerto Rico additional nutrition assistance funding, in addition to funding to make sure women, infants and children get the food they need to help address food insecurity.
      ●  Increase the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child ($3,600 for a child under age 6) and make 17-year-olds qualifying children for the year. This means a typical family of four with two young children will receive an additional $3,200 in assistance to help cover costs associated with raising children. The families of more than 66 million kids will benefit.
      ●  Increase the Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 million workers by as much as $1,000. The top occupations that will benefit are cashiers, food preparers and servers, and home health aides – frontline workers who have helped their communities get through the crisis.
      ●  Expand child care assistance, help hard-hit child care providers cover their costs, and increase tax credits to help cover the cost of childcare. This is the single biggest investment in child care since World War II.
      ●  Give families an additional tax credit to help cut child care costs. Families will get back as a refundable tax credit as much as half of their spending on child care for children under age 13, so that they can receive a total of up to $4,000 for one child or $8,000 for two or more children.
      ●  Provide an additional $1 billion for states to cover the additional cash assistance that Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) recipients needed as a result of the crisis.
      ●  Lower or eliminate health insurance premiums for millions of lower- and middle-income

      families enrolled in health insurance marketplaces. A family of four making $90,000 could see their monthly premium come down by $200 per month. This will help well over a million uninsured Americans gain coverage. The plan also subsidizes premiums for continuation health coverage (COBRA).

      Support communities that are struggling in the wake of COVID-19. Millions of American workers reside in communities that suffered disproportionately in recent months. The Plan provides critical support to these communities. It will:

      ●  Provide emergency grants, lending, and investment to hard-hit small businesses so they can rehire and retain workers and purchase the health and sanitation equipment they need to keep workers safe. This includes a Small Business Opportunity Fund to provide growth capital to main street small businesses in economically disadvantaged areas, including minority-owned businesses.
      ●  Distribute more than $360 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to ensure that they are in a position to keep front line public workers on the job and paid, while also effectively distributing the vaccine, scaling testing, reopening schools, and maintaining other vital services. State and local employment has fallen by around 1.4 million jobs since the pandemic began including layoffs of 1 million educators, compared to around 750,000 job losses during the Great Recession.
      ●  Help hard-hit public transit agencies avoid layoffs and service reductions, which disproportionately harm workers who are more likely to be dependent on public transportation.

    2. David Greenwald

      “The reason for moving duties away from the police has never actually been justified”

      Even most police chiefs will tell you that police are not well situated to respond to mental health crises. Darren Pytel said that pretty clearly during his presentation as did Karen Larson.

      1. Ron Oertel

        Even most police chiefs will tell you that police are not well situated to respond to mental health crises.

        “Mental health crises” are generally not something that can be successfully addressed by a response team on the street, whether it’s police or someone else. Other than perhaps a temporary reprieve, at best.

        That’s what the health care system is for.  Though police (or anyone else) can “deliver” someone to it.

        But again, I’d suggest an examination of “who” is generating the crisis calls, as it’s generally the same people repeatedly – in any given city.  And if a city is purposefully encouraging/enabling those folks in the first place, you’ll get plenty of “crisis calls” as a result.  Along with all of the other costs.

        The vast majority of people are not experiencing “crises” that they would call the police for. Nor do they call the police for “mental health crises” for someone else, as long as they’re not committing a crime.

  6. Keith Olsen

    Citizens in Davis pay additional annual taxes to fund the purchase and maintenance of open space and pay for parks and our library.  In addition, we tax ourselves to provide maximum programmatic choice for students in our schools.  These are our choices, and we staff programs based on these choices.

    These are choices that were directly voted for by the citizens.

    We, that is, our City Council, can decide to move general funds to hire a Director of Public Health and Safety.  This is a choice.

    Would that the citizens choice or just the City Council’s choice?

    1. Ron Oertel

      Either way, it’s an outrageous and irresponsible suggestion for a city that already claims to be fiscally-challenged.

      This is my fifth comment, and hence – the last one I’m allowed.

    2. Robb Davis

      My point here is that we have direct and representative democracy.  Priorities are set by the City Council whether you like or agree with them or not.  Others are voted on directly.  In either case, our budgets demonstrate our priorities. I am making a case in this paper (whether you agree or not), that this position should be a priority.  If it is, we can pay for it.  That is my point.

Leave a Reply

