Jeffrey Deskovic on Gov Cuomo Signing Legislature Establishing Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct

On Thursday, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislature overwhelmingly passed by the NY State Assembly and Senate establishing the New York State Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct.

Bill Bastuk, founder and chair of the non-traditional criminal justice coalition, It Could Happen to You, said: “This has been been a long eight-year fight to hold prosecutors accountable for professional misconduct that steals liberty from the innocent, leaves the true criminal on the streets and costs municipalities millions in wrongful conviction settlements.”

Joining Vanguard Board Member Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald is Jeffrey Deskovic, founder and chair of the Deskovic Foundation for Justice and an exoneree, to talk about the legislation and the accomplishment. For more information see: davisvanguard.org

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: