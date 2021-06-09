LA District Attorney Gascón Announces Deputy Charged with Assault, Destroying Evidence

The Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy is being charged with falsifying evidence from an arrest and alleged assault of a suspect two years ago, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

“Tampering or destroying evidence tarnishes law enforcement and creates mistrust among the public,” District Attorney Gascón said, noting the charges were filed June 4.

The deputy, Nicole Bell, was charged for allegedly destroying a cell phone video of some of her attack on the suspect. Charges include one felony count of assault, and a second count of accessing and altering computer data without permission, and altering, planting or concealing evidence as a peace officer.

According to the DA Office, Bell “responded to a call in Lancaster” on July 30, 2019, and allegedly “assault(ed) a man while he sat in the back of a patrol vehicle.”

“A family member recorded some of the incident on a cell phone and Bell allegedly deleted the video from the phone,” said the DA Office.

According to news reports, prosecutors did not specify the nature of the call Bell was responding to when she allegedly attacked an Anthony Wilson, who was arrested for an unspecified felony and released about two weeks later with only “probation” noted on jail records.

Arraignment of Bell is scheduled for a late date, and the case remains “under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” said prosecutors.

