Monday Morning Thoughts: Do Conservatives Even Understand What Critical Race Theory Is?

in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Opinion, Sacramento Region
(11) Comments
By David M. Greenwald

Catching up on the news this weekend, I caught NY Times columnist Nicholas Kristof’s newsletter.  I haven’t focused that much on critical race theory—in part because it’s not exactly new and in part because I believe most *racism* in contemporary life is explained through unconscious bias and systemic or structural racism, though there are politicians now tapping into latent racism as a political tool.

More on that in a moment.

Nevertheless, it was interesting when we ran an ACLU piece, a “nationwide attempt to censor discussions of race in the classroom is underway. These bills don’t just set back progress in addressing systemic issues, they also rob young people of an inclusive education and blatantly suppress speech about race.”

The commenters pointed to a NY Post article which noted, “Critical race theory is fast becoming America’s new institutional orthodoxy. Yet most Americans have never heard of it — and of those who have, many don’t understand it. This must change. We need to know what it is so we can know how to fight it.”

The NY Post got it right—most Americans have never heard of it and many don’t understand it, including apparently the people attacking it in the first place.

“I’m opposed to critical race theory,” Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts told a radio show the other day. “It’s a Marxist theory … it’s really un-American.”

But when a listener asked him to define critical race theory, here’s what Ricketts said:

“The critical race theory—and I can’t think of the author right off the top of my head who wrote about this—really had a theory that, at the high level, is one that really starts creating those divisions between us about defining who we are based on race and that sort of thing and really not about how to bring us together as Americans rather than—and dividing us and also having a lot of very socialist-type ideas about how that would be implemented in our state.”

Ouch.

As the New Republic points out, “Critical race theory has been studied for decades, but it received relatively little attention in the wider cultural sphere until the past year, when conservatives adopted it as a catch-all term to demonize and discredit the anti-racist, anti-police brutality movements that sprang up in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.”

They continue: “Its academic context, which is chiefly concerned with the endemic racism in American institutions and power structures, is not actually essential to the current political discourse being promulgated by Republican politicians, conservative institutions, and the right-wing media. The conservative movement is simply wielding the academic jargon as a means to gin up a moral panic.”

Here’s the thing—we now have been focusing for the last few years on key issues such as the impact of criminal justice policies from the 1970s until this decade which exploded the criminal system and helped produce mass incarceration, disproportionately impacting Black people in particular and people of color in general.

We also have the impact of housing segregation which has produced deep pockets of poverty, and of course the legacy of enslavement.

The key question—what do we do about this and what is the role of government?

As Ed Week explains: “Critical race theory is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”

And that is what I am arguing.  Racism is a social construct.  Moreover, while we have made progress (probably not enough) in combating individual bias and prejudice, the tricky problem is how it becomes embedded within the legal system and policies.

Even policies that look like they should be race neutral are not.

I will give a quick example—US drug policy.  For reasons that perhaps made more sense in the 1980s and 1990s than now, crack cocaine had about ten times the penalty as powdered cocaine.  Was that policy guided in prejudice?  Probably.  But it was also guided in fear and paranoia at the times that at best were only subconsciously race driven.

Yet those policies had a profound racial impact, because most of the people prosecuted for crack were Black.

Drug policy goes deeper than just that law.  Most studies show Blacks and white use drugs at equal rates, and yet, by at least a six to one margin, those arrested and prosecuted are people of color.

Why is that?

One is a resource issue—police departments have put their resources into so-called high crime areas which tend to be Black and Brown neighborhoods.  That means that people caught up in enforcement efforts, whether it be raids or stop and frisk, are people of color.

In fact, stop and frisk itself was ended because it appears that unconscious bias drove who got stopped, who got frisked.

We also know that not only are Black people disproportionately stopped in vehicles stops, they are disproportionately searched, even though studies show that whites are more likely to be found to have contraband—a chief reason for that is that Blacks are likely being searched based less on overt evidence and more on who they are.

Finally, there is a resource-based answer for the disparity.  People living on the margins do not have the protection of doing drug deals and using drugs in the privacy and relative safety of their homes.  That puts transactions and use on the streets rather than behind closed doors, leaving them vulnerable to law enforcement actions.

Add all of that up, and there are some bias-based reasons for the disparity, but there are also systemic reasons for it.

Understanding these dynamics are important.  It is also important to know that racism is part of everyday life and that people who do not intend to be racist may well be perpetuating the system by failing to understand how policies that are race neutral continue to perpetuate a system that produces vast inequality.

Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion famously concluded: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

But during oral arguments, then-justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said: “It’s very hard for me to see how you can have a racial objective but a nonracial means to get there.”

Especially when, without exploring the impacts of policies, policies that do not appear to have racial consequences, in fact, do.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

11 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: Do Conservatives Even Understand What Critical Race Theory Is?”

  1. Ron Oertel

    People living on the margins do not have the protection of doing drug deals and using drugs in the privacy and relative safety of their homes.  That puts transactions and use on the streets rather than behind closed doors, leaving them vulnerable to law enforcement actions.

    One might suggest moving their operations to San Francisco, where you apparently won’t have any problems.  And if you want to also rob the local drugstore, again – you won’t have any problems.
    It’s a lot easier when the just legalize crime.  But then again, you probably won’t have much investment when that occurs.

    https://www.newsweek.com/video-man-shoplifting-san-francisco-walgreens-while-security-watches-sparks-furious-debate-1600994

    1. Keith Olsen

      People living on the margins do not have the protection of doing drug deals and using drugs in the privacy and relative safety of their homes.

      What are they thinking, the obvious answer is they should be provided housing so they sell and do drugs while breaking the law “in the privacy and relative safety of their homes”.  And if they’re homeless pedophiles or murderers housing should also be provided so they can break the law “in the privacy and relative safety of their homes”. 

       

  2. Richard_McCann

    police departments have put their resources into so-called high crime areas which tend to be Black and Brown neighborhoods. 

    Of course these are higher crime neighborhoods–because these residents don’t have the same economic resources to pay for their drug habits. So they have to turn to crime to pay for them. Most crime is driven by economic circumstances, not by some inherent character “flaw” that will beaten out of them somehow.

    Ron O’s resorting to anecdotes to come an conclusion the completely mischaracterizes the situation illustrates how misunderstood the relationship of economic situation to crime is.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Ron O’s resorting to anecdotes to come an conclusion the completely mischaracterizes the situation illustrates how misunderstood the relationship of economic situation to crime is.

      I suspect that if you compare the average wealth/income of someone living in a high-crime area, with the average wealth of a vast number of countries (throughout the world, which don’t experience the same amount of crime), you might conclude that economic circumstances are not the primary driver.

      The “anecdote” is only one example of what occurs – and is nowhere near the most serious crime that routinely occurs, in-and-around some communities.

      As far as the claim that (presumably “white”) people are conducting their drug transactions in private homes, while (presumably “black”) people are forced to do so in the street (presumably because they “don’t have homes”) is not backed up by any evidence whatsoever.  It’s pure fabrication, to fit an agenda.

      Nor are drug offenses the primary reason that people are locked up.  Or at least, that’s not what most people are concerned about.

      Frankly (because I’m not), I find the incident in San Francisco more amusing, than anything else. I laugh at those who try to defend this as “normal”. It’s entertainment, and is really not a personal concern of mine.

      Folks are concerned about violence and property crimes.  Which are often tied-together.

      I haven’t checked the statistics lately, but how much violent crime has occurred already in this country, this year? (Or, at least those incidents that are recorded?)

      1. Eric Gelber

        As far as the claim that (presumably “white”) people are conducting their drug transactions in private homes, while (presumably “black”) people are forced to do so in the street (presumably because they “don’t have homes”) is not backed up by any evidence whatsoever.  It’s pure fabrication, to fit an agenda.

        Actually, there’s plenty of evidence, if you’d care to look into it. Not because Blacks do not have homes but, for example, because law enforcement targets urban rather than suburban areas, because urban drug sales are more often with strangers and, thus, in public, while suburban sales are more often between friends, family, etc., in homes, college dormitories, etc.

        1. Ron Oertel

          Here’s David’s claim:

          People living on the margins do not have the protection of doing drug deals and using drugs in the privacy and relative safety of their homes.  That puts transactions and use on the streets rather than behind closed doors, leaving them vulnerable to law enforcement actions.

          Your subsequent claim refutes what David claims, in the quote above.

          As far as your claim, are you suggesting that police “target” high-crime areas for the specific purpose of discouraging street-corner drug sales?  If so, I’d question that.

          If police are more active in some areas, could it be because there’s “other” crime occurring as well? Often involving people robbing, assaulting, and shooting each other, for example?

          For that matter, I’d question the rest of your claim, as well.

          Perhaps we can get our facts straight, first. Or at least, label them as a “theory” – which aren’t necessarily supported by facts.

          I’ll wait for you and David to come up with a unifying theory, rather than a conflicting one.

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Ron is portraying this as an issue of not having homes, it’s more an issue of where the transactions are occurring and the vulnerability to arrest of that proximity. That’s very evident in the research on racial disparities.

        2. Eric Gelber

          I was responding to your assertion, not the article. Before claiming “pure fabrication” you might want to familiarize yourself with the issue. I recommend starting with The New Jim Crow.

        3. Ron Oertel

          Ron is portraying this as an issue of not having homes

          You are literally the one who is doing so:

          People living on the margins do not have the protection of doing drug deals and using drugs in the privacy and relative safety of their homes.

          So, if they’re doing this out in the street (and have homes), I’d suggest that they move their “business” inside of their homes.  Presumably, as “white people” do, according to the argument.  And for god sake, sell to your “friends” and “family” instead of strangers – as Eric suggests.  🙂

          In other words, just employ the “white drug business model”, according to the nonsense presented on here. You know, the one supported by systemic racism.

          Or, just do it anywhere in San Francisco, where you apparently won’t have any problems. In fact, you might even find “support” for that, in various forms.

          Regardless, this is very nearly a “straw man” argument, as most folks aren’t concerned about personal drug use.  They are concerned about robberies, assaults, shootings, etc.  And again, that *might* be the primary reason that police are called-upon to respond in some areas, more than others.

          And it might be the reason that some groups end up in prison more often, than other groups (on average).

           

    2. Bill Marshall

      Of course these are higher crime neighborhoods–because these residents don’t have the same economic resources to pay for their drug habits.

      Most crime is driven by economic circumstances…

      Are you saying the answer to crime is free access to drugs? [Economic circumstances]… yeah, right…

      I guess you opine that murder, assault, rape, extortion, theft, embezzlement, tax evasion, child abuse/spousal abuse, DUI’s (including, resulting manslaughter) are mostly driven by “economic circumstances”… I don’t buy that… but your are certainly entitled to you (strange) viewpoint.  I just don’t share it… shoplifting, maybe, but there are other ‘drivers’ there as well…

      The article says “do conservatives even understand what ‘critical race theory’ is?”…

      The article sheds no light as to the ‘critical race theory’… for moderates, liberals, or ‘progressives’… it pretty much focuses on ‘alternative theories’… which have many “holes” as well…

      Perhaps I missed the handing out of ‘secret decoder rings’ and secret passwords…

       

      1. Ron Oertel

        The article sheds no light as to the ‘critical race theory’… for moderates, liberals, or ‘progressives’… it pretty much focuses on ‘alternative theories’… which have many “holes” as well…

        Good point.

        What I’ve found (in regard to political arguments in general) is that one side is usually more interested in attacking the other, more than anything else (including “shedding light”).

        Which of course leads to division, which otherwise might not exist. Or, at least not to the same degree.

        Regardless, it does “rally the troops” among believers, in regard to either side of a particular issue. Maybe that’s the actual goal.

         

