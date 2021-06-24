Recharge Beyond the Bars Awards Ceremony (Video)

On Saturday, in Sacramento, was an amazing awards ceremony featuring the Life After Time video series premiere and the Recharge Beyond the Bars Re-Entry Game.

Leslie Robinson created Recharge to facilitate former incarcerated people to help them reconnect with their family and friends through ice breaker questions.

Archie Williams, who spent 37 years wrongly convicted and has made a national name on America’s Got Talent, sung at the event.

The award ceremony featured a number of former incarcerated people who are doing amazing work trying to give back to their communities. Some like Jeffrey Deskovic are wrongly convicted, while others were incarcerated for crimes committed but are now committed to helping others avoid their fate.

Listen to their amazing stories of heartache and redemption.

