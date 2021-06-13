Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Sunday Commentary: AB 1542 Is Both Too Broad and Too Narrow

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Opinion, Yolo County
(12) Comments
233 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald

Woodland, CA – When Yolo DA Jeff Reisig and Assemblymember Kevin McCarty created AB 1542, reformers rightly saw it as tantamount to prison by another means.  The idea of using a secure facility and mandatory treatment as an alternative to incarceration struck many as the wrong approach.

But a case we watched in Yolo County this past week involving a series of robberies to feed a fentanyl habit illustrate that, at the same time, there is another problem with the legislation.  It incorporates the idea that alternatives to prison should only be available for the so-called non-non-non cases—non-violent, non-sexual, non-serious.

But many reformers have pointed out that we actually will not reduce mass incarceration unless we figure out better ways to handle most so-called violent offenses.  What we saw in court on Monday is a perfect illustration.  The defendant in that case clearly was not trying to harm anyone (he was using, in five of the six robberies, an airsoft gun) and would not have been committing these crimes without the drug addiction, but ultimately would not have been eligible for treatment under a potential future AB 1542.

The case was in many ways routine, although there was an interesting argument  by Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson on the second count.  But, other than that, the holding order was clearly in order for six counts of robbery.

But beneath that layer is an interesting case.  The defendant, Ervin Vargas, actually admitted the offense to the police.

“Mr. Vargas told me that he really only remembered the first one and the last one,” the detective said.  “He said he was addicted to fentanyl.”

The weapon he used was an airsoft gun and the one time that he used a knife was when he was unable to locate the airsoft gun.

He also said, “He never wanted to hurt anyone was sorry for what he had done.”

Detective Jameson advised him that he should write a letter to the victims to apologize and he ended up doing so.

While we have focused on some of the problems of AB 1542—especially the coercive nature of it, the fact that it would be mandatory drug treatment, the idea that it would be a locked facility—this case brings up another shortcoming.

As DA Jeff Reisig sold it in his press release previously: “If it becomes law, AB 1542 would allow Yolo County to develop a secured treatment facility for individuals who are involved in the criminal justice system and who live with substance use disorders. Those eligible for the treatment program would include people who have committed drug motivated felonies that, absent this program, would result in them being sentenced to jail or prison.”

This case would seem to fit the bill—right?

After all, Vargas is an addict.  He committed the robberies to feed his drug habit.  He explained that he had a job, but doesn’t make enough to feed his addiction.

And he even went so far as to apologize to the victims for his crime.  You would think this is the exact person who needs to be helped.

But the law is meant only to address relatively low level offenses.  Not only does his crime predate the passage of AB 1542, but, under 1542, “Those who commit misdemeanors, simple drug possession, sex offenses, and strike offenses would not be eligible.”

That’s a problem because in most ways Vargas is a perfect case study on the need to get someone treatment help, rather than prison time.

Not only is this true on a case-by-case basis, but also on a systemic level.  Much of the focus off the first layer of criminal justice reform has looked at reducing incarceration for low level offenses.  We have looked to things like diversion and even declination to reduce the number of people that go to prison for non-dangerous, non-serious offenses.

But if the goal is prison reduction, then we have to go further.

As the Marshall Project noted last year, “While relief for ‘non-violent’ offenders remains a staple of talking points and campaign platforms, several candidates are also beginning to wrestle publicly with the question of what to do about violent offenders, amid a party-wide progressive swing on criminal justice policy.”

They add, “These conversations have yet to produce comprehensive proposals aimed specifically at violent offenders, who make up roughly half the nation’s prison population. But advocates say reversing mass incarceration is impossible without including them, and the idea should not scare politicians or the public. They point to growing research that indicates most people ‘age out’ of violent crime after their 20s and 30s, and to the fact that many states classify as violent some drug crimes and other offenses most Americans do not consider violent.”

Again, I have concerns about creating a system for a locked facility, but I do agree with the underlying premise of AB 1542—moving people who are committing crimes to feed drug habits or due to drug habits out of prisons and into treatment.  The question is how we do that.

But at the same time, I am increasingly concerned that we are excluding people that should be good candidates for this program by drawing artificial lines on so-called violent offenses.  The Vargas case just happens to be a perfect case study in that and offers us a chance to re-think this.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

12 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: AB 1542 Is Both Too Broad and Too Narrow”

  1. Chris Griffith

    So in one Davis Vanguard story the liberals want to decriminalize hallucinogenic drugs such as fentanyl and LSD and in the next story they feel sorry for the drug addict because he commits four armed robberies at an ATM machine at Yolo Federal credit Union and he is also up for a hit run accident and somehow liberals believe he should get off scot-free totally amazing. Because he’s a drug addict and he’s not responsible for his actions 😋

     

    Am I humble opinion I think society has lost its moral compass and I’m not just talking about the people who commit the crimes I’m also talking about the people who make the laws.

     

     

  2. Eric Gelber

    This article reminds me of the quote from “Annie Hall”:

    ALVY SINGER: There’s an old joke – um… two elderly women are at a Catskill mountain resort, and one of ’em says, “Boy, the food at this place is really terrible.” The other one says, “Yeah, I know; and such small portions.” 

    AB 1542 is a flawed model. Yes, we should be offering treatment rather than incarceration to more offenders. But not in the context of AB 1542.

    1. Bill Marshall

      Question is, Eric… is it a baby step forward, or two steps back?  ‘Stasis’ is a known problem…

      If it is two steps back, that compounds the problem… if it is a step forward, at least there is a modicum of progress… which can be refined… perhaps in a big step forward…

      In the particular case, given the supporters of the proposal, and my view of them, the uncertainty of progress @ any level, and risks of ‘unintended consequences’, my first inclination is to stick with the stasis, which is not good.

      I have no expertise in this realm… for me to render an opinion would be like having a psychology major advising me (or dictating to me) as to the grade and pipe size for a sanitary sewer main…

      1. Eric Gelber

        It’s tantamount to providing medical services to individuals without current access, but offering only anachronistic, substandard care rather than available services that meet current standards of care. Why would Yolo County want to establish the pilot program for such a model?

        1. Bill Marshall

          OK… the “do nothing option”… ‘let it be’… got it… I can live with that… ? is, can others?

          Stasis is a safe place to land, for politicos…

        2. Eric Gelber

          the “do nothing option”

          No. It’s the “if you’re going to do something, do it right” option. A broader, more inclusive group of stakeholders should have been involved in the drafting of AB 1542.

        3. Bill Marshall

          Let’s see if, who, and when,

          It’s the “if you’re going to do something, do it right” option.

          surfaces… for now, it is, factually, ‘do nothing’, if you oppose the proposal… unless, of course, you are fully prepared to present a ‘do it right’ proposal, now.  I see no other proposal on the horizon…

          You remind me of someone who says, “I’m thinking of a number between 1 and 100… you are responsible to guess, and I may let you know if you are correct… otherwise, I’ll criticize…”

          ‘Result’ = stasis = do nothing [QED]

        4. Eric Gelber

          It’s not on me to design a pilot program merely because I, along with the bill’s formal opposition, have pointed out problems with the proposed program. That’s nonsense.

          There are plenty of qualified professionals and other stakeholders who could have and should have been involved in the crafting of the bill. It’s not too late to involve them in amending it. But I don’t see the author or source of the bill being inclined to do that.

  3. Edgar Wai

    Where did the robber live compared to where he robbed?

    The default policy to non-incarceration is “keeping those people outside a community”.

    In the context of drug addiction, it would be like this “if you are addicted to drugs, we don’t put you in jail, but you can’t live in our drug-free community. You may live in these other communities that are not drug free. If you want to return to this drug-free community, you need to get a clearance certificate.”

    1. Chris Griffith

      Where did the robber live compared to where he robbed?

      He lives in woodland and he robbed in woodland.

      If you want to return to this drug-free community, you need to get a clearance certificate.”

      Hell I’d be happy if they just gave him lobotomy before they released him back into the general population.

      1. Bill Marshall

        Hell I’d be happy if they just gave him lobotomy before they released him back into the general population.

        Hell, why not just shoot him dead?  Same same, except long-term care would be less expensive with the shooting option… not sure it’s legal in any country today (USSR banned it nearly 60 years ago [such goodie-two-shoes!]), and for most, not even in 40 years…

        Your proposal is ‘telling’…

  4. Don Shor

    I could see very good logic for creating a diversion program for drug treatment for violent offenders with drug habits. It would need to be in prison. It seems problematic to me to have violent offenders commingled with non-violent offenders in a treatment program.

    This individual went from an airsoft gun (which can cause serious injury at close range) to a knife, which pretty much anyone recognizes as an implement of violence. That is an escalation, regardless of his reasons.

    But if the goal is prison reduction, then we have to go further.”

    The goal of our criminal justice system is a safer community. Diverting violent criminals from prison isn’t likely to yield a safer community.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for