Tree Commission Denies Request for Removal of Healthy Tree on Radcliffe Drive

By Renee Applegate

DAVIS – On Thursday, June 17, the Davis Tree Commission met to review a street tree removal request regarding a Honey Locust tree located on 1112 Radcliffe Drive. The resident who sent in the request cited “limited growing space” as the reason for removal.

As stated in part in the opening statement at The Tree Commission meeting:

“The Tree Commission provides guidance to the Urban Forest Manager and to the City Council regarding tree removal and replacement requests.

The Tree Commission provides for the protection, preservation and enhancement of Davis’ urban forest. The Tree Commission is charged to recommend the removal of a City tree on a case-by-case basis fort he following reasons:

Poor health, identifiable diseases, exceedingly slow growth, large scale limb failure and decay;

Potential for hazardous conditions that are caused by the street tree and cannot be mitigated without the removal of the tree

The Tree Commission does not have the authority to recommend the removal of a City Tree for its debris such as leaves, fruit, nuts, pollen, pine cones, needles, etc., nor does it have the authority to recommend the removal of a tree for its potential as an allergen or for solar collector installation per Municipal Code Section 40.38.00. The Tree Commission does not have the authority to remove a tree if it is healthy. ”



To begin the review process, Urban Forestry Supervisor Justis Nichols briefed the commission about the street tree removal request from the resident located at Radcliffe Drive.

In the removal request, the resident, or “customer,” cited safety concerns about the Honey Locust tree in light of the fact that one of their neighbors “with the same kind of tree had a limb fall on their driveway ten years ago.”

In the complaint, the customer added that the next-door neighbor’s tree, no more than fifteen feet away, leaves insufficient canopy space for both trees.

“We’re getting one canopy from two trees,” said the customer at Radcliffe Drive during the public comment period. The customer wants to remove the tree and plant a replacement tree at a different location in their front yard. By planting a tree and providing canopy coverage elsewhere, the customer believes it would benefit the whole neighborhood by “getting the maximum shade canopy from the trees we have.”

“If we had a different tree elsewhere, we would get additional canopy or shade — not just one canopy from two trees. This would also give us the opportunity to plant a more climate-ready tree,” the customer contended. In doing so, they believe this would “provide maximum exposure for the tree canopy.”

To emphasize their concern, the customer said they would be open to contributing financially to pay for the removal of the Honey Locust tree and the planting of a climate-ready tree in a different location on their property.

Furthermore, during the street tree removal request discussion, Nichols also went over the staff evaluation of the tree with the members of the Tree Commission. While going over the staff report, Nichols confirmed that there were no alarming health issues regarding the tree. In fact, he asserts that the tree in question is in good health — without mistletoe or a history of limb failures. For these reasons, Nichols recommended the commission to maintain the tree on Radcliffe Drive. The Tree Commission is not authorized to remove healthy trees. As a matter of fact,



“The two trees coexisting next to each other isn’t necessarily a problem for them to form into one canopy,” Nichols clarified. He said that the two trees being fifteen feet apart and forming a single canopy is a common occurrence, and neither poses safety concerns nor increases safety risks.

Before opening the meeting up to public comment, Tree Commission Chair Colin Walsh highlighted the fact that the “tree had previously been asked to be removed in 2019, but was retained with unanimous vote” due to being in good health. In the 2019 request, the customer had also offered to plant a different tree. During their public comment, the customer established that they wish to plant a climate-ready tree in a different location of their front yard and asked that the commission approve their request to remove the tree.

Commissioner John Reuter expressed skepticism about removing the Honey Locust tree due to the tree’s size and age. “This is a fairly old tree,” said Reuter. “This tree probably took decades of time to achieve its height and canopy coverage.”

“I’m afraid that by taking this tree down and replacing it with a small tree, the timeline it would take for the small tree to grow and provide the same service that this tree provides now is way too long,” Reuter said.

Commissioner David Robinson motioned that the Tree Commission follow the staff recommendation and retain the tree. Commissioner Tracy DeWit seconded the motion. Robinson, Reuter, DeWit and Walsh unanimously voted to pass the motion.

“I can understand the desire to have climate-ready trees, broader shade, having shade located in different locations. But from my perspective, it’s not something that we’re in power to do to remove a healthy tree,” Walsh explained in his closing remarks. Walsh also mentioned that decisions made by the commission can be appealed to the City Council.

Renee Applegate is a fourth-year student at UC Davis, currently majoring in Political Science (Public Service) and minoring in Environmental Policy & Planning and Professional Writing. She is from San Clemente, CA.