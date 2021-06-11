We are launching a brand new project! – AND NEED YOUR HELP!

Dear readers…

On Friday we had an amazing webinar highlighting an unprecedented court hearing that we have been covering.

The Vanguard has extensively covered the San Quentin Hearing to the point where a lot of experts have referred to our coverage as being the best and most thorough. Both the SF Public Defender’s Office (here) and Hastings Law Professor Hadar Aviram (here), have used our work to highlight the case.

Professor Aviram was one of the guests on our webinar on Friday. She wrote: “For detailed summaries of each day of the hearing, I highly recommend the Davis Vanguard coverage” and then linked all 11 stories we ran on it.

Second, we have just launched a brand new project!

We are partnering with Incarcerated Allied Media – Dr. Joan Parkin and D. Razor Babb – to bring the broader community articles published by Incarcerated Individuals at Mule Creek State Prison and part of the Mule Creek Post publication. This is an amazing opportunity to amplify incarcerated voices.

First article is here.

We are about to bring on 70 new interns this month. We will have extensive court coverage in: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Alameda, Sacramento and Yolo Counties. Plus we are working hard to launch in San Diego and Santa Barbara.

We can’t do any of this without the funding to pay our staff and other costs. We need your help. We need you to become sustaining members. $5 or $10 a month on the low end. Some give $20, $25, $50 or even $100 a month. Whatever you can manage.

