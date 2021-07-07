‘512 Days of Immense Trauma,’ Domestic Violence Victim States at Former Boyfriend’s Sentencing – She Calls It ‘Slap’ on the Wrist

By Benjamin Momtahan

VENTURA, CA – Raymond Michael Rodriguez was sentenced here last Friday at Ventura County Superior Court following his abusive behavior toward his former partner—Rodriguez was sentenced to 12 days in the county jail, as well as mandatory attendance of domestic abuse classes.

But the victim was there, and tearfully described how she believes such a sentence is not enough for Rodriguez, describing it as a mere “slap on the wrist.”

The victim then discussed the details of her abusive relationship with Rodriguez, stating how it was “512 days of being triggered, having flashbacks, and immense trauma.”

She further stated how Rodriguez would always follow her and not respect any privacy, noting, “He would monitor my every movement and even contact my friends.” Rodriguez’s behavior would eventually result in the victim moving across the country.

Despite separation, she said she was still traumatized by Rodriguez, claiming to have frequent nightmares and flashbacks. She would also state how it has affected any future relationships as well as her trust in others. Upon finishing her discussion, the victim walked out of the court.

The sentencing then continued with the discussion of Rodriguez’s frequent use of drugs and alcohol. The judge reviewed usage of marijuana, stating the evidence revealed that Rodriguez “\sSmokes half a gram of marijuana every day.”

The judge then reviewed the defendant’s alcohol consumption. It was then revealed that Rodriguez “drinks a six pack of beer five times a week.” This means that he would have been under the influence of both drugs and alcohol for most of the duration of his abusive behavior.

The next hearing is set to be on Aug. 6.