Authorities Still Searching and Arresting Participants in the Attack on US Capitol Six Months Later, FBI Asking for Help

Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
By Alexander Pleitez and Esme Lipton

WASHINGTON DC – Six months have passed since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and authorities are still making arrests.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office are using video evidence to search for those involved, as well as requesting the public’s assistance for finding such individuals.

Hundreds of arrests have been made, and some perpetrators have already been convicted and sentenced.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol was one of the most striking and polarizing events of 2021 thus far, with many viewing it as a historical occurrence. Thousands of Americans stormed the building, but the rioters mainly consisted of Trump supporters who believed the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

The attack disrupted a Joint Session of Congress in affirming Joe Biden as the president-elect. According to the Architect of the Capitol, the building endured approximately $1.5 million worth of damages from the riot.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office have taken charge of the investigation and prosecution of those involved in the attack, noting: “The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6 has not, and will not, wane.”

The mass number of participants responsible for the damages continues to be unveiled on a growing scale.

According to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, more than 535 arrests have been made in total, with arrests in almost every state; on average, that’s about three arrests per day since the attack.

Over 165 people face charges for assaulting, resisting, or interfering with officers and employees.” In fact, roughly 140 officers—around 80 U.S. Capitol Police and 60 Metropolitan Police—were attacked by those involved in the riot.

Police officers weren’t the only victims at the Capitol that day: so far, six arrests have been made for assaulting a media reporter or member, or damaging their equipment.

Nearly 495 people have been charged with entering a restricted area, including 55 individuals who did so while in possession of a deadly weapon. 65 people are facing charges of theft or destruction of government property.

Nearly 235 of the alleged offenders have been charged with impeding an official proceeding, with 40 others being charged with conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding.

Despite the mass number of arrests, only 10 individuals have pleaded guilty to an assortment of federal charges, many of whom will face incarceration.

With perpetrators located all around the country, the extensive assortment of evidence gathered, and the severity of the crime, the FBI is currently seeking public assistance in identifying over 300 individuals, many of whom committed violent acts during the riot.

According to the FBI tip page, “We have deployed our full investigative resources and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in these criminal activities.”

The FBI has also released videos and photos of suspects involved in the attack, urging Americans to call in with tips if they have any relevant information. The phone number is listed as 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324).

About The Author

Alexander Pleitez is a senior at South San Francisco High School planning to major in Political Science or Biology currently residing in the Bay Area and hopes to sharpen his writing skills and garner work experience with new opportunities.

4 thoughts on “Authorities Still Searching and Arresting Participants in the Attack on US Capitol Six Months Later, FBI Asking for Help”

  1. Keith Olsen

    The attack disrupted a Joint Session of Congress in affirming Joe Biden as the president-elect. According to the Architect of the Capitol, the building endured approximately $1.5 million worth of damages from the riot.

    How many billion$ worth of damage was caused by the BLM riots during the summer of 2020?  Is the FBI still seeking out the looters, arsonists and activists who acted criminally in those riots?  Far from it, of the few who were actually caught the fact is charges are being dropped for most of them even though they did far more damage than the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.

    “Those numbers, to be honest with you, is disgusting,” Jessica Betancourt, who owns a Bronx eyeglass store that was looted and is vice president of a local merchants association, told NBC. “I was in total shock that everything is being brushed off to the side.
    “They could do it again because they know they won’t get the right punishment,” she added of the rioters who again left the Bronx burning.

    https://nypost.com/2021/06/20/hundreds-of-nyc-rioters-looters-have-charges-dropped/

  2. Keith Olsen

    65 people are facing charges of theft or destruction of government property.

    How much government property was damaged or destroyed during the BLM riots, how many are facing charges for that?  Police station burned down in Minneapolis, Courthouse damaged in Portland,  etc.

    George Floyd Riots Caused Record-Setting $2 Billion in Damage, New Report Says. Here’s Why the True Cost Is Even Higher

    https://fee.org/articles/george-floyd-riots-caused-record-setting-2-billion-in-damage-new-report-says-here-s-why-the-true-cost-is-even-higher/

    1. David Greenwald

      A. State versus federal
      B. Property damage isn’t the driver of these prosecutions, the attempt to intimidate lawmakers to subvert democracy is.

      This is a tuquoque defense at best and an attempt to distract from the actual issues here and more importantly it totally and completely misses the importance and severity of what happened on January 6.

      1. Keith Olsen

        the attempt to intimidate lawmakers to subvert democracy is.

        So the damage, deaths and injuries during the BLM riots wasn’t an attempt to intimidate lawmakers?  Come on, everyone, if they’re being honest, knows the current witch hunt for the Jan. 6 rioters is Democrat led and meant to send a message.   The Capitol damage, deaths and injuries don’t compare at all to the BLM summer riots, yet they swept most of that under the rug.

