Vaccinations for CDCR Population & Staff Remains Stagnant at 71% and 51% Respectively

Covid In-Custody Project‘s daily update from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis

As of July 7, 2021, there have been 49,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the CDCR. Of those cases, 48,560 have been resolved while 21 cases remain active in custody. There have been 227 deaths throughout CDCR facilities.

Over this past weekend, there were 4 new active cases reported in custody: 1 at CA Institution for Men, 1 at California Health Care Facility, and 2 at CA Correctional Institution.

Since Tuesday, cumulative cases have increased by one and active cases have decreased by 6

2 new cases were reported at North Kern State Prison (NKSP) on Wednesday and 3 cases were resolved. The facility has 2 active cases in custody.

Calipatria State Prison’s sole active case was resolved on Wednesday. Currently, 25 institutions house no active cases

As of Wednesday, 70,588 patients have been fully vaccinated, and 1,742 have been partially vaccinated— a vaccination rate of 71.4 percent. Staff vaccination remains at 51.8 percent, with 33,914 staff members fully vaccinated and 1,664 partially vaccinated

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

By Aparna Komarla, Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner & Alexis Hogan

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)