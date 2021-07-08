Vaccinations for CDCR Population & Staff Remains Stagnant at 71% and 51% Respectively

Covid In-Custody Project‘s daily update from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis
As of July 7, 2021, there have been 49,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the CDCR. Of those cases, 48,560 have been resolved while 21 cases remain active in custody. There have been 227 deaths throughout CDCR facilities.
- Over this past weekend, there were 4 new active cases reported in custody: 1 at CA Institution for Men, 1 at California Health Care Facility, and 2 at CA Correctional Institution.
- Since Tuesday, cumulative cases have increased by one and active cases have decreased by 6
- 2 new cases were reported at North Kern State Prison (NKSP) on Wednesday and 3 cases were resolved. The facility has 2 active cases in custody.
- Calipatria State Prison’s sole active case was resolved on Wednesday. Currently, 25 institutions house no active cases
- As of Wednesday, 70,588 patients have been fully vaccinated, and 1,742 have been partially vaccinated— a vaccination rate of 71.4 percent. Staff vaccination remains at 51.8 percent, with 33,914 staff members fully vaccinated and 1,664 partially vaccinated
Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.
By Aparna Komarla, Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner & Alexis Hogan
—
Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)