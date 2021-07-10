Breaking News
CA Measure Calling for Funding for Safe Consumption Drug Site Postponed until January

Breaking News, Health Issues, State of California
By Anika Khubchandani and Alex Klimenko

SACRAMENTO, CA – A State Senate measure here to provide a “safe place” for controlled substance use – designed to save lives and public monies – was put on hold here this week, postponed until the January session of the CA Legislature.

Senate Bill 57 involved the creation of “hygienic space to consume controlled substances” in the presence of staff qualified to “prevent and treat drug overdoses.”

Overdose deaths have recently increased “in May 2020, the increase was 42 percent compared to the prior year,” said bill proponents.

The intent of SB 57 is to “to prevent fatal and nonfatal drug overdoses, reduce drug use by providing a pathway to drug treatment, as well as medical and social services for high-risk drug users, many of whom are homeless, uninsured, or very low income, prevent the transmission of HIV and hepatitis C, reduce nuisance and public safety problems related to public use of controlled substances, and reduce emergency room use and hospital utilization related to drug use, reserving precious space, including intensive care beds for treatment of COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions.”

Though SB 57 will not be considered until later in the legislative session, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who introduced the bill, is still advocating to help those addicted to drugs.

He “recently obtained $4.2 million in the state budget to fund a meth sobering center in San Francisco.” Wiener is also currently “authoring Senate Bill 110, which legalizes contingency management financial incentives for people to stop using meth and stay sober” and “Senate Bill 221 to ensure that people with mental health and substance use disorder needs receive timely access to care.”

The use of these spaces has been endorsed by the American Medical Association (AMA) “in an amicus brief supporting overdose prevention programs (OPPs) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.” The AMA and others wrote that, “supervised consumption sites are an evidence-based medical and public health intervention with the potential to improve individual and community health.”

If passed, SB 57 may have important fiscal implications. “A proposed program in San Francisco would reduce government expenses associated with health care, emergency services, and crime, saving $2.33 for every dollar spent. It is estimated that one OPP would save the City and County of San Francisco $3,500,000 in other costs,” according to bill supporters.

Recently, SB 57 has been amended to include Los Angeles as pilot city in addition to the cities of Oakland and San Francisco. Considering “overdose deaths are an urgent public health crisis” that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic in major California cities, Wiener stresses how “safe consumption sites are a proven strategy to save lives and help people in recovery.

Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-2), the Chairman of the Assembly Health Committee, has assured Senator Wiener that SB 57 will be heard in January. Despite being disheartened by the delay, Wiener is “deeply committed to this life-saving legislation.”

Anika Khubchandani is a 4th year student at UC Davis majoring in both political science and economics. She is from San Jose, CA.

11 thoughts on “CA Measure Calling for Funding for Safe Consumption Drug Site Postponed until January”

  1. Keith Olsen

    A State Senate measure here to provide a “safe place” for controlled substance use 

    So who’s first to volunteer to have one of these “safe places” in their neighborhood?

    1. David Greenwald

      Have you ever been to the park across from the Courthouse in Woodland? Needles everywhere. Don’t you think having a safe place would be better than having it be in the local park?

      1. Keith Olsen

        Don’t you think wherever controlled consumption use safe places are located will become a magnet for even more users to congregate at?  Would you want one in your neighborhood?  An honest question.

         

        1. David Greenwald

          From Don’s post: “The law (2021-H 5245A2021-S 0016B) authorizes facilities where people may safely consume those substances under the supervision of health care professionals. It requires the approval of the city or town council of any municipality where the center would operate.”

          I think the people willing to be supervised by a health care professional are not the people you need to be worrying about.  Also note, local land use control.  But no, I would not mind one in my neighborhood if it’s an appropriate location.  There is a demonization of people who use drugs that is unwarranted.

          1. David Greenwald

            Maya Schenwar and Victoria Law: “The abstinence-only approach, under which mandated treatment and other confinement-based addiction ‘alternatives’ tend to operate, ignores the realities of substance use in society: most people are not debilitated by physical dependence on the substances they use, whether they be alcohol, caffeine, or heroin.”

            That’s not to say that “life-endangering substance dependency” is not a reality, but this fact should help to put our approach to it in context.

  3. Alan Miller

    Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who introduced the bill . . .

    Isn’t that a picture of Scott Wiener’s face on one of those pills in the article thumbnail?  It is!

    is still advocating to help those addicted to drugs.

    Help them . . . . . what?     😐

    Wiener stresses how “safe consumption sites are a proven strategy to save lives and help people in recovery.

    People in recovery don’t need a place to shoot up, because they aren’t using.

    saving $2.33 for every dollar spent.

    We need to spend more money to save money!

    1. Bill Marshall

      People in recovery don’t need a place to shoot up, because they aren’t using.

      True for the most part… in some cases, addicts need to ‘titrate’… usually takes one-two weeks, sometimes a tad longer, but certainly not indefinitely… as I understand it it can be more effective, with less horrible withdrawal/health issues, than “cold turkey”…

      But the bill does not apparently focus on that… sounds more like ‘medically supervised enabling’, a goal I would not support… a limited, medically supervised, transitional use, as part of a withdrawal and recovery program… that, I’d be inclined to support…

    2. Don Shor

      Help them . . . . . what? 😐

      Help them find the resources to start the process of recovery, as well as the other social services that may be available to help support that decision.

      People in recovery don’t need a place to shoot up, because they aren’t using.

      This is not the generally accepted definition of ‘recovery’. It is described as a process*. The goal is abstinence (or harm reduction) and it is more common than not for a person to relapse in the process of recovery. Some describe the outcome of a successful recovery process as remission.

      * example: https://www.drugabuse.gov/drug-topics/recovery

