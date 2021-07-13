Criminal Justice Advocates Plead for President Biden to Abolish Death Penalty

By John Arceno

WASHINGTON, DC — Opposing President Joe Biden’s stance surrounding the death penalty, his justice department recently endorsed the execution of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his older brother for the bombing of the Boston Marathon.

However, death penalty opponents are pushing the President Biden to enforce his opposition against the death sentence, insisting the death penalty disproportionately affects marginalized communities.

They said that while the intention behind capital punishment is to cultivate a just society, it instead perpetuates injustice.

Proponents of the death penalty argue that it provides justice against victims of heinous crimes akin to the aforementioned terrorist attack in 2013.

The Supreme Court echoes the sentiments of the supporters of death penalty, claiming that the so-called “machinery of death channel(s)…the instinct for retribution.”

But to counter this point, criminal justice advocates noted that capital punishment was first instated to appease lynch mobs and their hunger to murder the Black community.

Knowing that lynching put a strain in America’s reputation in the world stage, the government instead used the death penalty to target Black people, compelling white supremacists to stop lynching altogether.

According to Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative, 4,000 Black bodies have been lynched between 1877 and 1950. Additionally, southern states have administered more than 1,200 lynchings in the last 40 years.

The racialized deaths of capital punishment remain to linger in contemporary world. Most of the people facing the threat of the death penalty are people of color, with Black Americans filling 40 percent of federal death row prisoners although they only make up 13 percent of the nation’s population.

Capital punishment has been administered to the wrongfully imprisoned, which is allegedly the case for Carlos DeLuna, who was executed for a crime despite the lack of substantial evidence stacked against him.

Unfortunately, this occurrence is not uncommon. A study found that there is a likelihood that at least 1 in 25 people who died via the death sentence is not guilty.

Indeed, studies show victims of the death penalty are likely to have few to no access to financial and legal resources necessary to protect themselves. With systemic barriers at work, marginalized communities are disproportionately victimized by capital punishment.

Opponents of the death penalty have argued that if justice is truly the driving force behind its establishment, then the U.S. must endeavor to abolish it, especially as it continues to harm minority groups.

According to them, the claim that it gives less incentives for people to commit crime is unfounded. They said that not only does the death penalty actively harm people of color, it also wastes taxpayer dollars as it does nothing to effectively combat injustice.

With the machine of death’s guise unravelling, nearly 100 criminal justice leaders have called on President Biden to stop federal death penalty once and for all. They said that doing so will be a step towards addressing the issue of systemic racism that has plagued the country since its founding.