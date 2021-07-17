Breaking News
Defendant Faces Three Felony Charges for Allegedly Molesting Minors

By Anna Zheng

SACRAMENTO, CA – Enrique Reyna-Cruz—charged with three felonies for lewd and lascivious acts with a two minors under the age of 15 years of age—appeared in Sacramento County Superior  Court here late this week.

Deputy District Attorney Dinah Mielke asked the judge to increase the defendant’s bail to $250,000. The judge didn’t do that but added a number of conditions if Reyna-Cruz can make bail.

Mielke then proceeded to fill Judge Geoffrey A. Goodman in on the prosecution facts of the case and introduced the victims’ statements from an interview conducted. 

The victims were two girls, who were sisters. They were not blood relatives to the defendant.

“On Count 1, alleged by [the youngest sister], who is between the ages of 9 and 10 years old. She reported…he would put his arms around her and pull himself towards her (and then commit sexual acts),” Mielke explained. 

DDA Mielke further elaborated how extremely uncomfortable the victim was by stating, “She described that…she was afraid and froze.”

The victim’s older sister, who was between the ages of 14 and 15 years old, reported instances where the defendant exhibited behavior that was similar to how the youngest sister was touched.

The older sister reported three instances where “the defendant touched her buttocks…slapped her butt three times.”

“She described another occasion where the defendant put his arm around her while she was sitting on the chair. He pulled her chair towards him and kept trying to kiss her on the mouth. She had to move her face side to side to prevent him from kissing her,” Mielke added. 

After hearing the facts of the case, Judge Goodman ultimately decided to keep the bail as it was. However, he added additional conditions, stating that “[the defendant] would have no contact with the two named victims, that means no personal contact, no direct contact, no indirect contact, through any electronic, third parties, through social media.”

After Judge Goodman heard that the defendant did not have children of his own, an additional order was added, that “he [may] not be around any children under 18 years of age, unless there is adult supervision.”

Reyna-Cruz’s next court date is set for Aug. 6. 

Anna Zheng is a fourth year at UC Davis from Sonoma, California. She is studying International Relations and Economics with the intent of pursuing a J.D. degree in the future. Ultimately, she hopes to pursue a career in consulting, finance, intellectual property or business immigration law.

