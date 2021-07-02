Defendant Pleads No Contest to Felony Criminal Negligence Towards Family Dog

By Tracy Hobson and Stephanie Boulos

SACRAMENTO, CA – Defendant Brock Erickson – accused of negligently allowing his family’s female shepherd/pit bull mix dog to needlessly suffer and die – accepted a plea to felony criminal negligence here in Sacramento County Superior Court this week.

Through the factual basis given by Deputy District Attorney Monica Robertson, it was revealed that the animal was allowed to die a slow, painful death that could easily have been prevented in 2019.

According to Robertson, Erickson and codefendant Tiffany Erickson, had the family dog in their possession and allowed it to unlawfully suffer under their custody.

The family dog, suffering from an incredibly painful form of cancer, was never granted the treatment and care it desperately was in need of, said the DDA.

With the Brock Erickson taking responsibility and a plea bargain with the DA, the charges against his wife, were dismissed.

Judge Geoffrey Goodman imposed a 90 day alternative sentence of Sheriff’s Work Project that mandates Erickson receive professional counseling, along with two years felony probation.

The Defendant was ordered to pay restitution to Sacramento County Animal Control in the amount of $300.

Additionally, the defendant will also not be allowed to own another animal for 10 years upon the completion of his sentence, along with a life ban from owning or possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Erickson must apply for the alternative sentence with the Sheriff’s department by July 6, 2021, or face stiffer penalties, including straight time in the county jail.

After Judge Goodman informed the defendant of the terms and conditions of his probation, the defendant asked the court if he would be able to attain the remains of his dog, the victim of this case.

DDA Robertson informed the defendant that he should reach out to Sacramento County Animal Control, and they should be able to help him with that.

Judge Goodman then confirmed with DDA Robertson that the defendant would be allowed to possess his victim’s remains under the conditions of his agreement.