Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 114 – Silverio Strong from Incarceration to Redemption

Silverio Strong spent 32 years incarcerated off and on from the time he was 12. Finally, he got involved in a robbery and attempted murder and received a 20-year sentence. On Everyday Injustice he talks about going from the troubled young man to someone who helps mentor others and has put together a successful life following his release from prison.

He is now a spokesperson and board member for Hustle 2.0, a group that is led by formerly incarcerated to help the currently incarcerated. “Hustle 2.0 reduces crime, violence, and recidivism through evidence-based correspondence programs that equip incarcerated people with the tools to transform their lives by changing their thoughts and behaviors.”

