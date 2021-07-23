Breaking News
Film Producer Harvey Weinstein Formally Indicted on Sexual Assault Charges

Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
Credit: AFP via Getty Images

By Carson Eschen

LOS ANGELES – Former film producer and Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein has been formally indicted in Los Angeles on sexual assault charges of five women.

The accusations span the better part of a decade, allegedly occurring in various Los Angeles and Beverly Hills hotels between 2004 and 2013.

In total, Weinstein faces 11 counts: one count of sexual penetration by use of force, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

Weinstein has been the target of more than 80 sexual misconduct allegations across multiple states and countries, with these vast numbers sparking the 2017 #metoo movement.

Weinstein’s Los Angeles charges follow his New York conviction in Feb. 2020, when he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for similar charges.

Weinstein’s lawyers filed an appeal there in April, arguing that the prosecutor’s case relied on the long string of allegations rather than the evidence surrounding the specific charges of the case.

The indictment came down from a grand jury back on March 15, with the decision being unsealed Wednesday. Weinstein now officially faces criminal charges in Los Angeles, and is ordered to be in Foltz Criminal Justice Center for a motions hearing on July 29, following his extradition from New York.

His lawyers objected to this extradition, citing health concerns.

In the Wednesday announcement, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated that “Anyone who abuses their power and influence to prey upon others will be brought to justice.”

The Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments, as well as the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, are still investigating the case.

Carson Eschen is a fourth year Political Science and Philosophy double major at UC Santa Barbara. He plans on becoming a lawyer.

