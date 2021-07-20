‘In Light of Extensive Criminal History’ Judge Denies Defendant’s Request for Release

By Alex Jimenez

ALAMEDA – Terry Brown’s request to be released was denied by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Jacob Blea Friday because of what the court described as an extensive criminal history, including multiple out-of-county warrants and felony charges.

A bench warrant for a probation violation was issued to Brown while he was in custody for a domestic violence case, which was ultimately dismissed on June 17 after the victim refused to cooperate.

Defense attorney Jesse Grove requested that Brown be released because he had already served 50 days in custody for the dismissed DV charge.

Deputy District Attorney David Cook had a very different assessment.

Addressing the domestic violence case, Cook declared it was a legitimately-charged case “with visible injuries after the defendant punched and strangled” the victim to near unconsciousness. According to Cook, the victim’s lack of cooperation does not diminish the severity of the case.

Cook then described Brown’s criminal history in Solano and Alameda Counties.

In one of the out-of-county cases, Cook said Brown robbed a convenience store of $5,000 worth of goods. A couple days later the defendant took police on a high speed chase resulting in a crash, while being found in possession of a loaded firearm.

Additionally, from 2019-2020, Brown had convictions, added the DDA, for three other felony cases in which Cook did not go into detail. “He has no regard for court orders and has demonstrated that he is dangerous,” said Cook, while also arguing that Brown is a flight risk based on the multiple out-of-county warrants.

Cook suggested bail be set at $25,000.

Grove, in response, argued the fact that the domestic violence case was dismissed should matter, as “Brown is entitled to the presumption of innocence.” It was also noted by Grove that Brown had been more communicative with him than any of his out-of-custody clients, calling him daily and being in regular contact with his mother.

Judge Blea agreed with the prosecution, given the “extensive criminal history” and failures to comply with court orders to appear, and set bail at $25,000.

Brown entered a not guilty plea and will be back in court on July 26 for a bail motion and is set to appear on Aug. 9 for pre-trial.

