Monday Morning Thoughts: While Davis Fights to Put Housing on Campus, UC Davis Invests in Sacramento Campus

(ZGF)

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – In a release that came out last week, the UC Davis Chancellor had a not-so-subtle message.  The release announced the breaking of ground on a rehab hospital.  Naturally the first free-standing physical rehabilitation hospital in the region would be in Sacramento near the medical center.

But the statement from Chancellor Gary May went much further than this.

“UC Davis continues to bring new investments and nationally known business partners to the Sacramento area,” said May.

He continued, “Projects like this show who we are and what we do for the community. Since its creation, the University of California has been a major economic engine for the state, and here in Sacramento, UC Davis is doing the same.

“We’re investing heavily in our Sacramento Campus, and this is just one of four major projects underway here – each one focused on improving the quality of life for people in the Sacramento area.  These are all part of our commitment to be an Anchor Institution for our surrounding communities and a regional health care resource for all of Northern California.”

I can understand the original decision for UC Davis to put the medical center in Sacramento rather than Davis.  I can understand also the desire to expand their market into Sacramento—especially focusing Aggie Square on medical technology.

But I think the message here is fairly clear and delivered very clearly.

Part of it has to do with where they have decided to put their innovation eggs.  One plan was to put it in the Solano portion of the Davis campus.

Then they seemingly scrapped that idea when Davis appeared poised to develop innovation centers in the north and eastern portions of town.

Around the time those were foundering, however, they announced plans to build Aggie Square in Sacramento in full partnership with the City of Sacramento—a commitment UC Davis never got from the City of Davis.

The message might have been viewed more loudly when UC Davis failed to back fully the DISC project and even more loudly when they released a very vanilla statement of cursory support for the project.

On the other hand this is a two way street.  Davis has made partnerships of this sort very difficult.  Any major project on the periphery would have to go through a Measure J vote—and as we saw with DISC last November, that could mean defeat and the setback of millions of dollars in planning and years in time.

The message that they are investing heavily in their Sacramento campus and have one of four major projects underway suggests UC Davis has moved on.

They note that “each one (is) focused on improving the quality of life for people in the Sacramento area.”

These investments will bring jobs, technology, private sector spinoffs and more.  And those will feed into the growing ecosystem of Sacramento.

Perhaps more telling—the residents of Davis, especially in the last election, notably moving toward the gray end of the spectrum, were much more concerned with traffic impacts than creating jobs or even a sustainable future for the city.

The big battle by residents over the last five years is also telling—they are demanding UC Davis build housing on its land.  Pave over research fields.  

Did any of them protest when UC Davis talking about putting the billion dollar innovative World Food Center campus in Sacramento rather than Davis?  No.

Did any of them protest when UC Davis made plans to build the Aggie Square in Sacramento rather than Davis? No.

Did any of them demand more of these projects on the Davis campus where it could produce more local jobs and private sector spinoffs?  No.

What have people demanded?  Housing on campus.  That’s what they care about.

The university signed the MOU with the City of Davis and Yolo County that focused on what—housing, not jobs.  Isn’t that telling?  Neither the city nor the county were that concerned with keeping jobs and investment in Davis rather than across the river.

So UC Davis brings investments and nationally known business partners in Sacramento, and Davis is fighting the same old battle over where to put student housing.

UC Davis has moved on.  The message is clear.  They will likely invest in housing on their Davis campus, and innovation on their Sacramento campus.

Sadly a good many people in Davis want it that way.  It no longer matters to UC Davis.  The picture is now clear.  It should be pretty obvious to all now.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

16 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: While Davis Fights to Put Housing on Campus, UC Davis Invests in Sacramento Campus”

  1. Ron Glick

    A decade ago Katehi told Davis this is what was going to happen if Davis didn’t get on board. It should therefore be no surprise that UC is taking their economic development to Sac. The sad part is that the big losers in Yolo County aren’t the nimby’s of Davis. Instead its all the families with children that remain in poverty in this county.

    1. Ron Oertel

      The sad part is that the big losers in Yolo County aren’t the nimby’s of Davis. Instead its all the families with children that remain in poverty in this county.

      Those people might be able to get jobs as janitors at Aggie Square, while watching housing prices rise further as a result.

      That’s why they were sued by neighbors.

      Aggie Square is massively-subsidized by government agencies, is adjacent to UCD’s medical center, and is on UCD’s own land.  It’s also quite small.

      We’ve been through all of this, before.  This is uninspired, repetitive reporting.  The Vanguard’s ongoing “specialty”.

      and as we saw with DISC last November, that could mean defeat and the setback of millions of dollars in planning and years in time.

      Let’s hope so, if they try again. This is one area in which opponents get the most “bang for their buck”, in comparison.

       

      1. David Greenwald Post author

         Those people might be able to get jobs as janitors at Aggie Square, while watching housing prices rise further as a result.”

        That’s not an elitist comment. Talk about uninspired. You just relegated low income people to janitorial jobs.

        1. Ron Oertel

          Yeap – that’s why Aggie Square was sued by neighbors, as noted.  Those in the surrounding area knew that they wouldn’t benefit, and would be displaced.

          You generally don’t get good jobs in the medical/technology field, if you’re already in poverty.  Which implies that you probably don’t qualify, in regard to your own education and experience.

          Of course, in Davis – there wouldn’t be “displacement” so much, as there would be additional sprawl (beyond the “technology” park itself).  And like all new development around Davis (with the exception of Affordable housing), it would be increasingly “elite”.

          Though it no doubt would lead to increasing housing prices, causing the Davis YIMBY’s to advocate for more sprawl. (Actually, they don’t need a “cause” so much as an “excuse”.)

        2. David Greenwald Post author

           42% of UC Davis undergraduates are firstgeneration college students, meaning that they grew up in households without a parent or guardian who had completed a four-year college degree. ”

          Stop being racist.

        3. Ron Oertel

          Racist? Really?

          We were talking about Aggie Square.  Are you not aware of the lawsuit, there?

          I already noted that it would not lead to “displacement” so much, in Davis.  Except for those college students who already cannot afford Davis (or so they claim).

          By the way, “first-generation” does not equate to “black/brown” people, necessarily. Especially on campus. What is the percentage of Asians, regarding “first-generation” for example?

          For that matter, I am also “first-generation”, using your definition. Lots of people did not go to college (or complete it), in the “old days”.

        4. David Greenwald Post author

          Your comment about janitors is what I’m referring to.  People who are disadvantaged coming out of poverty go to UC Davis and these things provide them with good jobs.  Did you not consider that when making the crack about janitors?

        5. Ron Oertel

          When you go down this path, you’ve already lost the argument (except for the nasty folks who subscribe to your way of engaging others).

          Go back and read what I said.  It had nothing to do with college education.  It had to do with a development that won’t benefit those in the surrounding neighborhood (a high percentage of whom who don’t have access to good jobs, and would be displaced).  Hence, the lawsuit.

          That wasn’t a “crack” – it’s a reality.

        6. David Greenwald Post author

          Your point had nothing to do with any of that.

          Ron Glick wrote: “ The sad part is that the big losers in Yolo County aren’t the nimby’s of Davis. Instead its all the families with children that remain in poverty in this county.”

          You responded: “Those people might be able to get jobs as janitors at Aggie Square, while watching housing prices rise further as a result.”

          Again, do you not realize how insulting that comment was?

        7. Ron Oertel

          Again, it’s a fact – though really it had more to do with those in the surrounding neighborhood.  (Not from Yolo county.)

          Hence, the lawsuit.

          So no, there is nothing “insulting” about that comment. Perhaps you should go over there and explain why you think they shouldn’t be concerned.

          You may have to call someone else a racist, since I’m probably at the end of my five comments engaging with you on nonsense.

        9. David Greenwald Post author

          Oertel: What does any of that have to do with your comment about janitor jobs?  You keep dodging this and the context of it.

        10. Ron Oertel

          You’re letting me respond, still?

          Again, when you plop down a facility that generally requires a great deal of education (and possibly experience) in a location that’s adjacent to a struggling, lower-income community, you generally get “displacement”, not “advancement” for those already living there.

          Actually, that was already occurring in that neighborhood, as well.

          Surely  you’re aware of this, as it’s been widely-reported.  Here’s the first article that popped-up:

          Gentrification is a hot topic, especially in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood. Some people see it as a serious issue and others see redevelopment as a positive change. One former Oak Park resident, however, believes it is behind the increase in homelessness in Sacramento County.

          And once we got to the point where we couldn’t afford to live in that space anymore, I lived in a park in Oak Park for a while,” he recalled.

          https://www.abc10.com/article/news/oakparkgentrificationanddisplacementfornatives/103-2b831ce9-0a2b-4c82-a314-01087d972e7e

          So, if you’re supporting this, perhaps you need a new definition of “racist” (or support for “racist impacts”).  Maybe look in the mirror.

          And while you’re at it, check your “concern” for homelessness at the door, as well.

          It’s funny how when you “scratch” a YIMBY progressive, you find a traditional “trickle-down” conservative underneath. While ironically screaming “racist”.

           

        12. Alan Miller

          Stop being racist.

          Oh wow.  When I wrote the above comment, I hadn’t read down and I was thinking, ‘this sounds like the first step (low income) towards DG dropping an R-bomb on Mr. O’.  I was joking (to myself).  And then I read down.  Wow.  No wonder the Vanguard allows commenters to call other commenters ‘racist’.  The Vanguard itself now does it.  It’s OK here.  In the grown up world, calling someone a racist over their political views is pathetic.  The Davis Vanguard should be ashamed of itself.  Sadly, it is not.

          I have a saying:  the only thing worse than a racist, is someone who calls someone else a racist.  If you don’t understand what I mean by that, you never will.  May God have mercy on your soul.

           

  2. Bill Marshall

    By the way, “first-generation” does not equate to “black/brown” people, necessarily. Especially on campus. 

    Ron O’s comment is spot on… I was first-gen college in my family… guess David and others assume that all whites are like them… ‘privileged’ upbringing… I had to earn a scholarship to make it possible for my higher education… know of many others in same situation…

    The fact of the matter is that low-income/unemployed folk, who get employed @ better wages, benefits, and who aspire, can either get degrees, part-time, or ensure their offspring can have a better outcome.  That goes across the board… all ethnicities, all genders… might not be a magic wand, but it can be a sturdy ladder…

    Apparently, David feels a need to ‘profile’ folk who have different views… ‘elitist’, ‘racist’, etc.  I tend to (wrongly) profile some as ‘smug’ or ‘self-righteous’… bad habit I’m trying to work on…

Leave a Reply

