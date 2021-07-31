Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

My View: Police Need to Stop Using Profanity during Stops and Critical Incidents

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Law Enforcement, Opinion
(6) Comments
148 Views
Share:
STEVE DYKES/GETTY IMAGES

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

This past week I have had the opportunity to view an exceptional amount of police body-worn camera footage.  Following incidents like that in Ferguson and with Eric Garner, there was a big push to install body-worn cameras on officers.

While the hope was that the cameras themselves would deter unnecessary use of force, research has shown that not to be the case.  Watching the footage, you can see why.  They still have not created a system to ensure compliance of officers—and departments are reluctant to discipline cops who fail to deploy their recordings.

Moreover, it is often dark, the camera is easily inadvertently obstructed, and the camera shot itself is often in too tight to really determine what happened.  We need to continue their use, but reformers should think about more reliable ways to capture a complex and dynamic scene.

Here I discuss something seemingly more mundane, but still rather important.  The use of profanity by cops during critical scenes.

In one, they were screaming, “don’t f—ing move.”  Another, “keep your f—ing hands up.”  Another, “I’ll f—ing shoot you.”  Body camera footage has captured far worse.

From my perspective this jumped out at me—if you want a police officer to calm a situation down before it ends in the use of deadly force, shouldn’t they themselves attempt to de-escalate the situation?  And yet, yelling profanity, as we shall see from research, actually does the opposite—it escalates the situation.

Moreover, from my perspective, it conveys three important qualities.  First, the officer is highly emotional and operating from fear and adrenaline which is not what you want in a crisis, even though it is understandable in a way.  Second, it confirms in the minds of many that the police are out of control in moments of critical incident.  And finally, it is unprofessional.

When I asked Davis Chief Darren Pytel about it, he agreed.

“It pretty much does always sound unprofessional,” he said adding, “unfortunately it seems to come out when stress hits which is the worst time for it to come out.”

The public doesn’t like it.

A 2016 CATO Institute/ YouGov survey found that nearly 20 percent of Americans (that’s one in vie) report a police officer having used profanity with them.  Three of four believe they should be prohibited from using profanity or swearing at citizens while on the job.

Richard Johnson, with a PhD from the School of Criminal Justice at the University of Cincinnati, writing a Research Brief for the Dolan Consulting Group, notes that this issue has been debated in law enforcement circles for years.

“Most law enforcement leaders argue the use of profanity with members of the public is unprofessional and should be avoided whenever possible,” he writes.

But not everyone agrees, as some argue “officers often need to use the “language of the street” in order to be understood and viewed as authoritative by some segments of the population.”

I think this misses the point, it is one thing to use it in casual conversations, but in a crisis situation screaming profanity is problematic.

Johnson notes that other research shows “the use of profanity generally has negative repercussions in various social settings.”

The issue of police use of profanity, though, has been unstudied, but research conducted by a team at West Virginia University, in the Journal of Police and Criminal Psychology, examined the influence of profanity on public perception of police use of force.

“The findings revealed the participants were more likely to believe that the officer’s use of force was excessive in the scenario where the officer used profanity,” he writes.

Psychologist Christine Patton, writing in Psychologists in Public Service in 2018, wrote that prior studies conclusively “have established that the use of profanity in a professional capacity can lead to unfavorable or outright negative evaluations of performance.”

In her study, she found, “When profanity was used by police during a mock arrest scenario, participants were significantly more likely to negatively evaluate performance and to rate force as excessive.”

She writes, “Results indicated that participants who rated force as excessive had significantly less trust in police performance and in police use of force. That is, they doubted whether police agencies would fairly investigate citizen use of force complaints, felt police did not always choose the appropriate amount of force during an arrest, and did not believe police treated members of the public with respect or effectively reduced crime in their neighborhoods.”

These findings make a lot of sense.  It is basically demeanor evidence.  If someone is calm, in control and professional, the viewing public is more likely to see the officer in control, acting professionally, and so when they use force, it is far more likely to be seen as legitimate.

Whereas if they are screaming profanity and issuing threats, it feeds into a perception that police are operating on adrenaline and are out of control at best—and at worst confirming the fears of many that police are simply out to get segments of society.

This is illustrated in a 2012 incident in Davis where two UC Davis students were tased and the officer was ultimately found not to have used improper force, but instead used unprofessional language.

Former Chief Landy Black in a report released in 2019 through SB 1421 writes: “Officer Benson begins his interactions with the people he encountered at the wrong end of the escalation/de-escalation continuum. Without provocation, the first words out of Officer Benson’s mouth are rude and uncivil; issuing orders in a manner and tone that could reasonably be expected to cause most recipients to recoil and act indignant. And Officer Benson ultimately reaped the crop he’d sown.”

Chief Black writes: “Threats of arrest and continuing to use harsh, uncivil, unprofessional language—telling (him) to ‘Shut up!’ for instance—further did nothing to deescalate tensions…his, other officers, suspects, or members of the public.”

What you see in a lot of these incidents is that the situation escalates to the point where the use of force becomes authorized, but better de-escalation techniques could probably have avoided the use of force in the first place.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

6 thoughts on “My View: Police Need to Stop Using Profanity during Stops and Critical Incidents”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Sir, while I’m out here trying to control the riot can I ask you nicely not throw that brick at me or my fellow officers, it might harm someone.  Thank you very much for for your consideration.

  5. PhilColeman

    I’ve been party to many discussions on this particular topic, from the law enforcement perspective.

    For those who can only be described as incredibly naive, the language that you find offensive is the argot of the street in every urban area in America. This language is infectious and absorbed then expressed by everyone in a highly stressful situation. Why? Because it works!

    To say that police unilaterally should not use profane-laced street language in stressful situations is folly. The exception is “stress situations,” swearing while doing routine police activities such as traffic enforcement or mediating disputes is prohibited in almost every law enforcement agency. Making urgent commands spiced with profanity in combat situations is actually effective in defusing the hazard.

    Where I will agree with the unpleasantness of the body cam videos is the volume. Far more effective is a command with sprinkled expletives that’s slow, measured, and low volume. Think of a Clint Eastwood movie. That tactic is something that should be taught in every police academy in the country.

     

     

    1. Bill Marshall

       the language that you find offensive is the argot of the street in every urban area in America.

      And, many suburban and rural areas…

      Phil speaks truth… to a certain extent, polite/respectful language to respond to much more coarse language, is akin to bringing a knife to a gunfight… can easily demonstrate weakness.

      Making urgent commands spiced with profanity in combat situations is actually effective in defusing the hazard.

      Using profanity can also be a ‘release’, lowering the anxiety in one’s self… ‘you got it out!’.  less likely to feel a need to escalate/retaliate, more violently…

      It can (and often is) be a form of non-lethal ‘parrying’… it may be counter-intuitive, but it is real… particularly if ‘started’ by another… this isn’t a “Mr Rogers” world… Phil clarifies,

      swearing while doing routine police activities such as traffic enforcement or mediating disputes is prohibited in almost every law enforcement agency. 

      As it should be… and subject to serious disciplinary action…

      Proportionality…

      Those who doubt, only need to review the video of the Inyo Co incident… listen carefully… that is not to say that the PD was ‘righteous’… far from… [we still do not know the drug/alcohol/MH parameters of the man approached by the PD]… using profanity with someone heavily “influenced” can indeed escalate things… but in those cases, other behaviors will likely escalate things as much or more, in any event.

      The dog was shot and killed, for trying to ‘stop the escalation’… mainly attacking the Taser wires, the baton… we know how well that worked out for the dog.

      Profanity can be a ‘tool’… well used in some situations, poorly used in others… it can get someone’s attention, where they know the other is ‘serious’, and give each other the opportunity to “cool their jets”…

      And yes, I am fully aware that no one will agree… but I’ve experienced it… several times, I have ‘neutralized’ and toned down a stronger opponent because of “words”… profane or otherwise…

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for