Nominations Now Open For the Vanguard Justice Awards!

September 8 is coming soon. That means you should purchase your tickets (since we only have 80 of them) for the Vanguard Justice Awards Gala. Should be a great event.
We are now taking nominations until August 7 for nine categories:
- Youth Social Justice
- Formerly Incarcerated
- Organization Award
- Law School Award
- Wrongful Conviction Award
- Elected Official Award
- Distinguished Attorney Away
- Civil Rights Award
- Lifetime Achievement Award.
When we first started our event back in 2011, we had Awards for groups like: the Northern California Innocence Project, the UC Davis Immigration Law Clinic, Cruz Reynoso and Jeff Adachi.
We even gave an award to the activists who were Pepper Sprayed at UC Davis back in 2011.
So send us your nominations today.
Nominate here:http://tiny.cc/gala_nominate
ALSO…
Get your tickets and consider becoming a sponsor for both of our great events this fall.
We only have about 80 tickets, they are $100 each, get yours as soon as you can, because this event is easily going to sell out.
Tickets:here.
Sponsorships are on a separate page –here.