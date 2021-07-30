On the 15th Anniversary of the Vanguard, here is another very important Reason To Support the Vanguard That you Haven’t Thought About

Dear Friends,

Today marks the 15 year anniversary of The Vanguard. I would say the Davis Vanguard, but the Vanguard has expanded into Sacramento, San Francisco, Alameda, Santa Barbara, Berkeley to name a few.

Over the years the Vanguard has reported on local and county government, housing, university and land use issues. Shortly after starting the Vanguard, The Vanguard Court Watch was founded under the umbrella of the Vanguard. The Vanguard Court Watch reports on courts in multiple counties and provides an eye into the courts that people would otherwise not have. Given that the Vanguard always takes a strong position – everyone is probably inclined to oppose it at some point. And, that is okay. What is important is that it provides a space for dialog and sharing ideas where people may not always agree.

What a lot of people do not realize is that the Vanguard as an organization does a lot of work behind the scenes before going to publication and it is not something people necessarily know about. So I want to inform you briefly about the Vanguard as a mentorship program and professional development organization.

In fact, I would argue there is a much more important reason to support the Vanguard and it is a much bigger part of the overall work the Vanguard does.

Right now there are 80 interns who are training to write journalistic articles and helping to prepare them for law school or a career in journalism. Remarkably a huge percentage of them are young women of color. Many will be the first generation in their family to graduate from college.

The Vanguard has become so important for these students, that many universities across the state and law schools actually look to students interning for the Vanguard, because they know the excellence of our mentorship program.

Dozens of the Vanguard interns in the past year alone have gone on to law school and many in this past year actually became lawyers and were hired by public defender’s offices and law firms.

Here are the links to two videos we have produced in the last year that talk about important Vanguard work and our projects.

These are short videos. One we literally just finished this week.

I would ask you to watch these videos and see if this is something you would like to support.

If it is please consider the following:

We have events coming up this fall on September 8 and October 28:

Thanks for your support!