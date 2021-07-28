Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Over Defense Attorney Objections, Defendant Pleads Guilty to Reduce Sentence by 5 Years

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, LA Court Watch, Riverside, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
35 Views
Share:

By Marilin Ayon

 

RIVERSIDE, CA—  Despite the opposition by his public defender here Tuesday in Riverside County Superior Court, Santiago Delgado Espinoza pleaded guilty to a strike offense, accepting a disposition that lowers his sentence from seven years and four months to only two years in state prison.

 

Espinoza was charged with six counts— filed on May 3, 2018—  for evading arrest and resisting his detention by police officers from a Dec. 25, 2017 incident. The four felonies include evading arrest, resisting or deterring officer, exhibiting a weapon at a peace officer, and using force or violence on peace officer.

 

These charges were accompanied by three additional misdemeanor counts, including the defendant’s willful resistance or obstruction of his arrest. 

 

Espinoza pleaded guilty to all charges despite opposition by Assistant Public Defender Joseph Cavanaugh.

 

Espinoza came into court confident of his plea, having signed a Felony Plea Form and a Violation of Probation Form that formalized his disposition.

 

“Did you initially sign [these] form[s] understanding each right you are giving up?” asked Judge Burke Strunsky of the defendant.

 

“Yes,” answered Espinoza with the help of the court’s certified interpreter. Despite Judge Strunsky’s questioning to verify the defendant’s understanding of the court’s decision, Espinoza continued to assure the court that he was sure of his plea.

 

Nevertheless, the judge continued to inform the defendant of the possible consequences of his plea, reminding him that if he was not a citizen, “these convictions will account for deportation, exclusion or eviction from the United States, and denial of naturalization pursuant to federal law.”

 

However, Espinoza deferred Judge Strunsky’s offer of seeking advice from an immigration attorney by responding with a decisive “no.”

 

Espinoza likewise responded negatively when the judge asked him, “Sir, did anybody offer you anything that’s not in this paperwork to get you to plead guilty?”

 

Upon Espinoza’s asserted plea, Judge Strunsky explained to him that “the total sentence you are pleading guilty to is seven years and four months although you negotiated a resolution for two years.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for