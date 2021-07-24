Sunrise Silicon Valley Climate Group Endorses Sajid Khan for Santa Clara District Attorney

By Natasha Pawar

SAN JOSE, CA – The Sunrise Silicon Valley group, a youth-led movement to fight against climate change, have officially announced their endorsement of Sajid Khan for Santa Clara District Attorney in the upcoming year.

Sajid Khan is currently a public defender serving the county. In his time as an attorney he has represented numerous individuals, and helped them fight for their constitutional rights, battling systemic racism and oppression. He has also spoken up against mass incarceration, supporting individuals in county jails and juvenile courts.

Sunrise Silicon Valley political lead Ambika Ramadurai believes that Khan has a “Progressive agenda [that] focuses on ending mass incarceration, dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline, and standing up to police brutality.”

He added, “Working alongside Sunrise Silicon Valley, Sajid Khan will ensure that not only Santa Clara County but the entire state of California, does its part to uplift the voices of those who have been oppressed by the justice system through direct action and humane, effective solutions. We are proud to endorse Sajid Khan for Santa Clara County District Attorney, 2022.”

Khan now has a running list of endorsements from the community, including now-retired Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, along with other advocates within Santa Clara County. Many have spoken publicly about their support.

Khan said, “As someone devoted to combating systemic inequities, I recognize how climate change disproportionately hurts communities of color and perpetuates longstanding injustices. Youth activists are our nation’s future, and they are an inspiration.”

Born to Muslim immigrants in San Jose, Khan is a South Bay native. He believes in having a “dual faith in both service and justice,” which he continues to instill in his sons. It is this idea that motivated him to pursue a career relating to civil rights.