A Photo Tour of the New Student Housing – Ryder on Olive Dr (Formerly known as Lincoln40)

by David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Sterling isn’t the only new student housing that will be going online.  Ryder on Olive, formerly known as Lincoln40 does it’s soft opening this week with some 50 students moving in, but will fully open on September 17.  The Vanguard got the first media tour of the facility where shared rooms start in the $750 range and single rooms as low as $1100.

What follows is a collection of photos from the tour.

Not all of the areas are fully done, but this will give a general sense.  These are the immense and varied study areas.

Karaoke Lounge

More Study Areas

Even more study areas

Outdoor Pool Areas

Their gym is bigger than the one I go to…

They have a pet washing room…

And a bike washing station…

And did we mention bikes…

They also have charging stations galore…

The rooms…

The shared rooms are a bit small, but they had a nice innovation with a closet in between the beds for a bit more privacy…

Oh and they have washer/ dryer…

Nice view from the 5th floor…

The model room…

Outside views…

