The Vanguard is pleased to announce it is awarding 11 very worthy individuals and groups for their work in Criminal Justice Reform.

The Vanguard Justice Awards will be awards on Wednesday, September 8 at the Darling Aviary in Sacramento.

Tickets are still available but in short supply:

Gala tickets: $100

Webinar tickets: $25

Both: $110

Sponsorships start at $250

General admission tickets – tiny.cc/vanguard_gala

sponsor page – tiny.cc/gala_spons

Winners: