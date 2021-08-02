CDCR’s Sierra Conservation Center Reports COVID-19 Outbreak– Only 39% of Staff and 67% of Population Is Fully Vaccinated

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Covid In-Custody Project‘s daily update from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis

As of Aug 2, 2021, there are 49,579 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system, 158 of them emerged in the last two weeks. Of those cases, 49,579 have been resolved while 159 cases remain active in custody. There have been 232 deaths throughout CDCR facilities.

California City Correctional Facility (CAC) crossed 1,000 total confirmed cases last week, and Pleasant Valley State Prison (PVSP) reached 2,000.

48 new cases were reported at Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) over the weekend. SCC currently has 110 active cases. Only 67 percent of the population and 39 percent of prison staff are vaccinated at SCC.

In the past two weeks, SCC has tested the most patients, 62 percent of its population. Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) has tested the least, just 19 percent of its population.

72,342 patients have been fully vaccinated, and 2,583 have been partially vaccinated— a vaccination rate of 75 percent. Staff vaccination remains at 54 percent, with 34,342 staff members fully vaccinated and 1,643 partially vaccinated

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

By Aparna Komarla, Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner & Alexis Hogan

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)