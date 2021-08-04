Breaking News: Saylor Will Not Seek Reelection in 2022

The following is a letter from Supervisor Don Saylor:

After nine elections with my name on a ballot, I have decided that I will not be a candidate for reelection to the Yolo County Board of Supervisors in 2022. I will, of course, continue in my current term representing District 2 until December 31, 2022. I am sharing the news of this decision now so that interested persons may begin to chart their course for the June 2022 Primary Election.

At the end of my current term, I will have served in local elected office for almost 27 years. It has been a profound honor to serve the Davis Joint Unified School District, the City of Davis, Yolo County, and a wide array of regional and partnership agencies. The time has come for me to pass the baton and to pursue other parts of life. My family and I are deeply grateful for the many friendships and shared moments over the years.

In the months to come I will remain fully committed and engaged in the work at hand.

In shared service,

Don Saylor