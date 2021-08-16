By the Numbers: Sterling Versus the Greens

(Editor’s Note: this is a new periodic column that will look at data and the numbers in a more objective way. No commentary, just numbers).
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor
Notes:
- Greens is a 9 month rental
- Sterling is a 12 month rental
- There are no shared rooms at Sterling – unlike the proposed Lincoln40, Davis Live Housing and Nishi
- Shared housing at Greens is $1019 per month
- Sterling has other options that are not directly comparable to Greens
- A single apartment (as opposed to a studio) is $2309 per month
- A single bedroom in a four person apartment is $1309 per month
- A single bedroom in a five person apartment is $1249 per month
- Thus a shared apartment at Sterling ranges from $1249 to $1469 per month
- Sterling has sold out on the most expensive options but still has four and five bedroom spaces available
Not an Apples to Apples Comparison
- Greens provides a nine month option, Sterling is a full year lease
- Rent at Sterling excludes water, electricity, and expanded cable – (That differs from others new apartments which are going to include all utilities)
- On the hand, a meal plan at Greens, even the modest 9 meal a week plan adds another $450 to $700 per month