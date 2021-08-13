Breaking News
Commentary: No Extra Credit for Bed Rentals or Large Student Housing Projects

Land Use/Open Space
Davis Live Apartments

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Slow growth advocates in the city have for the last five or six years pushed for more housing on the UC Davis campus (which makes sense), but also opposed most student housing projects in the city—including large student-oriented apartments that some have disparagingly referred to as mega-dorms.

Despite strong opposition from some in the community, the council approved large apartment complexes that rented by the bed at a number of locations including Sterling, Lincoln40 and the voter-approved Nishi.

Having approved a number of projects that will largely serve students, the city council has made it clear that they are not inclined to approve more such projects—at least in this cycle.

According to city staff, the city did attempt to get additional credit for bed-rental “large-format” households and were rejected by HCD (Housing & Community Development) itself.

I will lay out their finding briefly and why I believe the city should not have pushed for this.

Staff at the Planning Commission noted, “RHNA allocation is not within the control of the City. Final RHNA numbers were adopted by SACOG in March 2020. City participated in the RHNA allocation methodology process with SACOG.”

They confirmed that the decision on how to count the by-the-bed rentals toward RHNA (Regional Housing Needs Allocation) “has already been made by HCD.”

And that “HCD has already rejected City’s proposal for additional credit for large-format households.”

This was fleshed out more fully in the staff report, where they noted: “By-the-bed rentals do not meet the federal definition of a housing unit, but they are located in apartment units that do meet the standard, with separate bathroom facilities and a separate entrance from other units.

“The methodology for RHNA credit for these bed rentals acknowledges that each bed is not, and should not be, counted as a separate unit for RHNA purposes, but it establishes an equivalency.”

Staff elaborated that they met with HCD in December and at that time, staff for HCD “confirmed that HCD would not accept any alternative methodology for calculating RHNA credit for larger format (i.e., 4 or 5+ bedroom) apartments.”

Slow growth advocates will hem and holler about this, of course, as they have.  Some have suggested that city council was negligent to have approved such housing before knowing if it would count for RHNA.

But it does count for RHNA.  Each unit counts toward the city’s fair share allocation requirements.  They just don’t get extra credit for having large-format, bed-rental units.  Nor would I argue should they.

One of the arguments against these large-format bed-rental, student-oriented apartments is that the city has other needs for housing.  So these advocates used these other needs to push back against the format and, in all likelihood used concerns about the format to push back against this kind of development in the first place.

I largely supported the student housing format.  We had an acute housing need that became glaring in 2015-16.  The campus clearly needs to and needed to add housing, and they have been working to fulfill those obligations.  But the city also needed to step up.  The city had not build new student housing since 2002.

Building large scale housing near campus is actually a responsible strategy from a land use perspective—it limits the footprint, and puts students in walking and biking distance from campus.  Even Sterling, which is a bit further from some of the others, is an easy bike or bus ride to campus.

I always believed that, while student housing wasn’t the only need, it was the key to addressing housing overall in Davis.  It alleviates pressure on the rental market, and shifts housing away from the neighborhoods and toward the campus.

But, the rationale for counting it as more than just a single unit is dubious in my view.

Functionally, a four- or five-bedroom, unit rented apartment serves about the same purpose as a bed rental.  Simply because there are individual rooms with private bathrooms and a lock for privacy doesn’t change the structure of housing.

Most rental housing in Davis, especially near campus, will be dominated by students anyway.

But more importantly, the push to count large-format rental housing as more than just a single unit, belies the actual push from slow growth advocates—they were opposed to the format in the first place and now want the housing to count more highly.

But every time we do that, we end up reducing the housing elsewhere and thus we fail to meet other housing needs—which were supposedly so important in the first place that we could not build exclusively student housing.

Overall this decision will probably have pretty limited impact.  The council seems highly unlikely to approve any more bed-rental apartments that are student oriented in the near future.  While I can understand that rationale, I do think, for the sake of condensing our land use footprint and putting housing near campus, that option should remain on the table.

While slow growth advocates look at this as a way to get more housing—which it does—it is also beneficial to preserving other space for infill housing.  Because the housing that was approved was dense and efficient, we were able to meet most of the needs for student housing with projects like Davis Live, Sterling, Lincoln40 and Nishi—which then leave open other infill land for other land uses.

So it should not be looked at exclusively as a negative, even from the perspective of the slow growth communities.  Many, however, are disappointed because they thought they could possibly count each bed separately rather than part of the unit overall.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

9 thoughts on “Commentary: No Extra Credit for Bed Rentals or Large Student Housing Projects”

  1. Craig Ross

    For years, the opponents of student housing didn’t understand the real issue.  It doesn’t matter if these beds are expensive, what matters is they’re there.  For years, a land lord could give you a faulty apartment and your only recourse was to go pound sand.  The city wouldn’t do jack and you had nowhere to live.   Now at least you can tell the landlord, fix the problem or I’m moving.  Supply matters.  Getting quick supply mattered more than any other variable.

    1. Keith Y Echols

      What’s not to understand?  Supporting the revenue producing assets for an entity (UCD) OUTSIDE of the city’s jurisdiction and tax base makes no sense.  Should Davis go out of it’s way to approve storage space of assets for companies located in Woodland or Dixon?

      .  For years, a land lord could give you a faulty apartment and your only recourse was to go pound sand.  The city wouldn’t do jack and you had nowhere to live.   Now at least you can tell the landlord, fix the problem or I’m moving. 

      Do what the rest of us have do in that situation, move (happened to me 4 years ago).  Why are students some protected unicorn species that deserves special consideration?

       Supply matters.  Getting quick supply mattered more than any other variable.

      Uh…what?  Why?  Now you’ve got expensive beds/units that raise the cost of housing for everyone else.  (I’ve written over and over about how incremental new housing increases that do not meet supply only serve to INCREASE housing costs).

      Sterling is one craptacular looking project.  I cringe every time I see it (about every other day).  It could have been a wonderful mixed use project that brought some vibrancy and neighborhood community to 5th street.

      1. Craig Ross

        Yeah, I can tell the landlord fix my pad or I’m moving.  Before he could say, be my guest.  If there’s housing available, I have a viable option.

        1. Keith Y Echols

           If there’s housing available, I have a viable option.

          Again, like everyone else…if you have no other choice…move OUTSIDE OF DAVIS.

          Also don’t get the money assets point.  We need housing to live in.

          Students are UCD’s responsibility….students are UCD’s assets (students are a primary source of revenue for UCD)…..just like whatever revenue producing assets that any other company would want to store somewhere.

            We need housing to live in.

          That’s a very simple (simplistic?) statement.  WHO needs housing to live in (Davis)?  WHY do they need housing to live in (Davis)?  HOW should they have housing (in Davis)?

        2. Craig Ross

          There is a reason why most students don’t do that.  You’re either adding a lot of time or costs.  For me, I didn’t own a car.  Yolo Bus is a hella slow.  It only goes certain places.  It takes me out of the ability to engage in social activities and also be able to get to campus during other times.  So moving out of town would have been a huge disadvantage.  You’ve put no real thought into what you are proposing because you don’t have to live it, you just don’t want students around for some reason even though you chose to live in a college town.  It’s weird.

      3. Richard_McCann

        If Dixon or Woodland right next to us and we shared a border, yes, we should provide services that support businesses in that community. There are direct spillover effects in business activity and employment, and indirect spillover in retail and other economic activity from the neighboring community. Just ask  Menlo Park and Mountain View about the effects from neighboring Palo Alto as one just one simple example–the entire Silicon Valley is a bigger example. South San Francisco is built on the premise of serving San Francisco. As it is, Dixon and Woodland are quite distant from Davis; UCD is not.

        Students are a protected group for several reasons. First they are at point in their careers that they are much more likely to have limited access to transportation to get them to campus. An agglomeration of students in a location is one of the key aspects of the education process-that’s why universities that facilitate student residence near campus have better educational experiences than commuter schools. And the grand bargain Davis has with state taxpayers is that we host UCD students in return for gaining substantial economic and cultural benefits. We would be Dixon without UCD and the flow of state and federal funds. (At least one-third of UC funds for campus operations come from those sources.)

        You’re simply wrong about housing and supply. I’ve given our real world example of how increased supply in Davis in the 1990s suppressed housing prices compared to the rest of the region. There are many empirical economic studies that show you’re wrong. Please provide a peer-reviewed study that supports your unsubstantiated assertion. Respond with data, not your perceptions.

        1. Keith Y Echols

          My god, I couldn’t disagree and believe someone could be so wrong about a subject.

          Students are a protected group for several reasons. First they are at point in their careers that they are much more likely to have limited access to transportation to get them to campus.

          SERIOULSY????  How is any of this relevant to the city of Davis?  All the rest of what you wrote is IRRELEVANT.  None of the student’s experience (holy Christ I can’t believe I have to write about the student experience) is any concern of the city of Davis.  The city and UCD are separate entities!   Student access to transportation is an issue for that student and UCD.

          If Dixon or Woodland right next to us and we shared a border, yes, we should provide services that support businesses in that community. There are direct spillover effects in business activity and employment, and indirect spillover in retail and other economic activity from the neighboring community.

          The border is irrelevant.  UCD does not pay taxes into the city.  It does not support the city’s cost for infrastructure.  You know what makes more economical sense for the city?  Having those people come to Davis to spend their money and leave.  You don’t have to support them with infrastructure costs.

          Just ask  Menlo Park and Mountain View about the effects from neighboring Palo Alto as one just one simple example–the entire Silicon Valley is a bigger example. South San Francisco is built on the premise of serving San Francisco. As it is, Dixon and Woodland are quite distant from Davis; UCD is not.

          I lived in Palo Alto.  I had family there since the 60’s up until a few years ago.  You know what Menlo Park and Mountain View didn’t do?  BUILD STUDENT HOUSING.  The spill over effect from Stanford was businesses moving out of there and into those cities.  When that happens those cities plan for housing.  If companies come out of UCD and locate in Davis and housing is needed; Davis should plan for it.

          You’re simply wrong about housing and supply. I’ve given our real world example of how increased supply in Davis in the 1990s suppressed housing prices compared to the rest of the region. 

          Multiple replies in previous threads countered this comment.  You’re out of your depth.  Your understanding about housing supply and prices is simplistic.  As was pointed out previously (something you refuse to grasp) PRICES IN THE 90’S WENT DOWN BECAUSE OF LACK OF DEMAND.  That led to increased supply.  Overbuilding just doesn’t happen.  Builders don’t add to supply that softens prices.   I was PAID BY DEVEVELOPERS to make this kind of analysis.  I had my own development company and risked my own money to enter markets.  I’M THE EXPERT. Let me make it simple for you.  You know where homebuilders build houses?  It’s not where they can add to supply and watch prices soften or stabilize.  It’s where home prices are projected to go up.  The goal of a developer is to continue to drive up prices.

          CRAIG

          There is a reason why most students don’t do that.  You’re either adding a lot of time or costs.For me, I didn’t own a car.  Yolo Bus is a hella slow.  It only goes certain places.  It takes me out of the ability to engage in social activities and also be able to get to campus during other times.  So moving out of town would have been a huge disadvantage.  You’ve put no real thought into what you are proposing because you don’t have to live it, you just don’t want students around for some reason even though you chose to live in a college town.  It’s weird.

          What’s weird?  Why do you feel entitled to city services?  Wow, you’d be at a disadvantage?  That’s just too bad.  I really feel for you and your social activities.  You’re telling a community to take care of you so that you’re not inconvenienced.  The sense of entitlement from your comment is astounding.

  2. Craig Ross

    “Why do you feel entitled to city services?  Wow, you’d be at a disadvantage?  That’s just too bad.  I really feel for you and your social activities.  You’re telling a community to take care of you so that you’re not inconvenienced.  The sense of entitlement from your comment is astounding.”

    You’re stepping into it deeper.

    That’s really something actually.  What makes you the arbiter of all of this, even assuming you’re characterization is accurate, which I don’t believe it is.

