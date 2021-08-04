Breaking News
Commentary: We Should Follow NYC's Lead and Require Vaccination Cards

By David M. Greenwald
The first shoe fell on Tuesday in New York City.  And yes, it was quickly overshadowed by the governor’s harassment charges (and President Biden’s correct call to ask him to resign), but the more important news is that New York City will require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues.

Bam.

“If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” de Blasio said. “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”

And just like that the first domino has fallen.  I fully support New York’s move.  I hope it comes to California.  Nothing worse than trying to work out in a mask because some people think the rules don’t apply to them.

Look, if people don’t want to vaccinate that is probably their choice and their right.  But we have forgotten that rights come with responsibilities and sometimes they come with tradeoffs.  More and more employers are going to mandate it.  And, as far as I’m concerned, if you choose not to protect yourself, your family, that is your right—but you don’t have the right to endanger me and my family.

And no, I’m sorry, just because I’m vaccinated, it does not mean I am protected from your arrogance.

The data is frightening.  It was only a month ago, it was July 4, and the numbers were 14,000 a day.  Now it is up to 92,000 yesterday.  Today it could be banging on the door at 100,000 new cases.

Let’s look at some of the data here—the top nine states in cases per 100,000: Louisiana leads the way at 93, Florida (82), Arkansas 64, Mississippi (58), Alabama (52), Missouri (43), Oklahoma and Alaska (42), and South Carolina 40.  Texas is 10th at 37.  See a trend here?  The national average is 28 per 100,000.  You have to get to Georgia and Nevada at 35 before you get to a state that voted for Biden.  In the top 20 states, you have go further to 19 and 20—Arizona and Oregon—before you get more Blue states.

And Arizona and Oregon are below the national average.  California is at 25.  New York is at a stunningly low 13 per 100,000.

Coincidence?  I think not.

An Axios poll released yesterday had some very interesting findings.

There is a huge divide between who vaccinated people blame versus who unvaccinated people blame for the surge of COVID.

Overall, “Americans place the most blame for rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of new variants on the unvaccinated, people from other nations traveling to the U.S. and Donald Trump.”

But when you break it into vaccinated and unvaccinated, you get some interesting dynamics.

The overwhelming number of people who are vaccinated blame the unvaccinated for rise.  About 36 percent also blame Donald Trump, while about one-third blame the conservative media.  Only 11.5 percent blame President Biden.

Among the unvaccinated, the conclusion is really all over the board.  Foreign travelers, traveling Americans, the mainstream media—and of course President Biden.

Axios found: “The unvaccinated aren’t so sure who to blame — and are far more likely to buy into conspiracy theories involving the media or President Biden.”

“It’s purely political at its core,” said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs. “To the unvaccinated, it just reinforces an already existing false belief system.

“If this had happened 30 or 40 years ago, we wouldn’t have the same problem,” but “we’re in a world that’s extremely polarized,” Young said.

“We’re dealing with a serious misinformation wall at this point that’s clouding facts” for a “recalcitrant group … The only way to get to them if you’re going to get to them is hard policies, hard mandates.”

A scary poll, however, just came out this morning.

It’s a slight majority, but it’s still there: a majority of unvaccinated adults believe that the vaccine poses a bigger risk to their health than COVID, this according to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Fifty-three percent of unvaccinated respondents think getting the vaccine is a bigger risk to their health than the virus itself.

Seventy-five percent of people who said they would “definitely not” get the shot think the COVID vaccine is a bigger risk.

By contrast, 88 percent of vaccinated respondents said the virus poses a greater threat.

The numbers overall are not that encouraging either.  About two-thirds of all adults have reported getting the vaccine.

The poll found that 14 percent said they would definitely not—unchanged from the last poll in December.  Ten percent are taking the wait-and-see approach, but eight percent of all adults expect to get vaccinated by the end of the year, and that could sufficiently close the gap on the wait-and-see.

This is why I am increasingly of the view that for entertainment or travel people should be required to show proof of vaccination.  Don’t like it—don’t go.  Don’t put the rest of us at risk.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

11 thoughts on "Commentary: We Should Follow NYC's Lead and Require Vaccination Cards"

  1. Keith Olsen

    “If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” de Blasio said. “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”

    Is this a racist edict being that 2/3’s of New York’s black population aren’t vaccinated?

     But we have forgotten that rights come with responsibilities and sometimes they come with tradeoffs. 

    So Democrats are now demanding Vaccination ID’s to get into establishments but no ID needed to vote.  See the hypocrisy here?

    In all of this we seem to have forgotten those who actually have had COVID, why are they required to get the vaccine?

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “In all of this we seem to have forgotten those who actually have had COVID, why are they required to get the vaccine?”

      From the CDC: “Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19. “

      1. Keith Olsen

        Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again

        Oh please, first of all the CDC changes direction with the wind.  What’s their policy, depends on what day it is.  Even if you took the vaccine you still could get infected with Covid-19 or the variant.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          That’s an unreasonable take. We have a new virus. We have limited data on it. And it changes. The CDC may not be perfect – but who has been in this? We are dealing with a lot of unknowns. So my view: err on the side of caution particularly in low cost situations.

        2. Keith Olsen

          Should we require vaccination cards to come across our borders where we know that many already sick with COVID are illegally entering our country and being shipped off to different destinations to further spread the disease?

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            The first question that you have not answer – is it reasonable to require vaccination cards at gyms, bars and restaurants – your answer is?

    2. Eric Gelber

      So Democrats are now demanding Vaccination ID’s to get into establishments but no ID needed to vote.  See the hypocrisy here?

      It’s hypocritical only to those who compare the right to have a beer in public with the fundamental right to vote. It’s a false equivalency.

      1. Bill Marshall

        Eric… putting aside the “fundamental right” thingy… to vote, (at least in CA), you have to affirm, under penalty of perjury that you are who you say you are, and sign the roster or your VBM.  Signatures are subject to checking.  You have to provide all sorts of documentation when you first register to vote.

        Vaxx cards have no photo ID, no signature… easily forgeable… possession of a vax card is no guarantee of vaccination…

        Conclusion, “false equivalency” on not just principle, but also mechanics.

    3. Tia Will

      hKeith

      No. I see no hypocrisy here at all. Those who are not vaccinated pose a higher risk of viral transmission up to and including a super spreader event. Whether or not you have an ID to vote poses no risk of serious illness or death to anyone else. See the difference.

      I do not see requiring vaccination as a violation of individual rights. I see it as self defense against a potentially fatal illness . You have no constitutional right to enter any given place of business, but that business does have an obligation to protect its customers.

       

  2. Bill Marshall

    Well, David, if you believe,

    We are dealing with a lot of unknowns. So my view: err on the side of caution particularly in low cost situations.

    the, you should be recommending going “all in”… vaxx  cards AND recent Covid test… we should all know full vaccination is not equal to full immunity…

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      You can debate whether it should be expanded to a COVID test. I would argue that simply going off vaccinations alone reduces the chance markedly of having the disease. Vaccination and mask probably reduces it to near zero. My statement was not just caution but cost, the requirement of tests for entry may prove costly and be overkill. We can certainly debate this point, but that’s my hot take.

